Nigeria’s First Lady Arrives Sierra Leone For UN World Day On November 18

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

Nigeria’ First Lady, Senator Olurwmi Tinubu arrives Freetown today to attend the Saturday 18 November, 2023

UN World Day for the prevention of and healing from child sexual exploitation, abuse and violence. It was created by the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The UN General Assembly set aside and designated November 18 every year as World Day for the prevention of child sexual abuses.

Senator Tinubu was received today at 11.30 am at the Lungi international airport by her counterpart, HE Fatima Bio.

HE Ana Dias Lorenco, First Lady of Angola is also in Freetown attending the UN conference at the Winners Chapel in Freetown.

Child sexual abuses, exploitation and violence is alarmingly on the increase in the world, leading to broken homes, affecting families and the society at large.

This has increased tremendously costs of governance in the social welfare ministries in many countries, particularly in Africa

Senator Tinubu, looking upbeat on arrival, was also received by Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Henry Omaku, diplomats from both Sierra Leone and even neighbouring Liberia,

President of the Nigerian Community in Sierra Leone, Engineer Abiodun Oyebola and a host prominent Nigerians amid jubilation, singing and dancing