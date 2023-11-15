Kogi: Gunmen kill abducted Priest

Richard Elesho

A clergyman with the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Pastor David Musa, has been killed by his abductors.

He was said to have been killed on Tuesday night after the gunmen collected N1,000,000 ransom from his family.

News of his murder was broken on a social media church platform this Wednesday morning. The short message reads:

“It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of God, I write to inform you that the abductors of our brother, Pastor Musa David, has killed him after collecting ransome of one million naira last night. Let our prayers be with the family, the Church, and the DCC in this trying moment.”

News of the abduction of the victim broke on Saturday, 11 November, in the heat of the Kogi state governorship election. He was said to have been abducted around the Obajana area.

Pastor David was formerly in charge of ECWA Bishara, Ajaokuta. His gruesome murder has heightened panic among his congregation and the state in general.

It would be recalled that the Lokoja/ Obajana/ Kabba Road has become unsafe in recent times, Gunmen have been operating regularly on the road, abducting and sending people to their early graves.

In September, an army Major was among 26 people that were led to the bush at Aiyegunle Igun, a few kilometres to Kabba town. Some of them secured their freedom after one week in captivity. The fate of others are still unknown

In a related development, some people narrowly escaped abduction when the gunmen seized the road on Sunday.