Governor Yusuf distributes palliatives to 4,400  people with special needs

*Solicits for their prayers

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has distributed over 8,800 bags of rice and maize to 4,400 people with special needs drawn from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

The beneficiaries include the blind, the deaf and dumb, albino, the creeple, orphans and widows of late security personnel from all the security agencies and para-military, including Hisbah Guards and the Kwankwasiyya Guards.

One hundred of the beneficiaries were selected from each Local Government Areas across the 44 Local Government Areas in the state.

Governor Yusuf who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo during the sharing of the palliatives to people with special needs at the KASCO premises, Farm Centre, Kano, on Monday, said the gesture was part of the humanitarian policies of his administration.

He hailed the Committee on palliatives headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, for their transparency and commitment towards ensuring that the palliatives get to the targeted beneficiaries.

According to him, each beneficiary is entitled to one bag of rice and one bag of Maize, while tasking members of the Committee to show patriotism during the distribution.

He said his administration will continue to promote human development, as well as, ensuring the welfare of the people in the state irrespective of their social status.

Governor Yusuf, however, seized the opportunity to appeal to the beneficiaries to pray for his victory as the Appeal Court is set to deliver judgement on the state governorship election.

He promised that his administration will keep churning out policies that will protect and ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the common man in the state.