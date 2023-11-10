Kogi Guber: INEC deploya 2 National Commissioners, 9 RECs, others

Kogi Guber, INEC ,National Commissioners, RECs,

Richard Elesho

Two National Commissioners, nine resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries, as well as additional staff from different states, are to support the electoral process in Kogi State.

The National Chairman, Independent Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu made the disclosure at the last Press Briefing ahead of the Kogi State Governorship Election.

According to him all sensitive and non sensitive materials, they have been delivered for the election.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, he disclosed, has been configured for deployment to polling units as the only means of voter verification and fingerprint/facial biometric authentication.

Polling unit results he added will be uploaded to the INEC result viewing IReV portal.

Prof. Mahmud described election as a multi stakeholder. Responsibility and called for the support of all stakeholders in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Kogi State Governorship Election.

In a related development this Friday, the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, declared restriction of vehicular movement in the state from 12 midnight today to 6 pm Saturday, 11 November.

Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya made this public in a statement.

“In view of the 11Th November, 2023 Governorship in Kogi State, the Nigeria Police Force, wishes to inform the general public particularly those who may wish to use Kogi State as their route on transit should take alternative routes as there will be restriction of movement as from 12 midnight of Friday 10Th November, 2023 to 1800hrs of Saturday 11Th November, 2023 respectfully.

“The Police appeals to the general public to adhere to this order to avoid any inconveniences they might encounter while en-rout Kogi State.”