Why woman in viral ‘Mummy Calm Down’ video  committed suicide, leaving 3 kids

By Nehru Odeh

Mrs Toluige Olokoobi Babalola, the mother of Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, the young lad in a viral video begging her to calm down’ and rest a little when she tried to whip him, has reportedly died by suicide.

It would be recalled that a video showing the little boy on his knees frantically begging his mother after offending her went viral in 2020. In the video, the little boy was seen crying and begging his mom to ‘calm down and rest a little’ before taking any action against him.

The then 4-year-old kid became a social media sensation after the video went viral . It elicited the attention of many, including Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. An Abuja-based real estate outfit, T Pumpy Concept Limited signed the young boy as one of its brand ambassadors.

Two years after the incident, Toluige is alleged to have taken her life in Benin-City, Edo state, Nigeria.

This information was made public on the micro-blogging site, X (formerly Twitter) by a user identified as Samuel.

In a post published on the micro-blogging site, the Twitter user, Samuel claims the mother of the viral “Mummy Calm Down Boy” ended her life without confiding in anyone about her struggles.

According to Samuel, the woman had been battling with some problems which she refused to speak to anyone about.