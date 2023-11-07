Ibukun Awosika, Okewale, Others Set To Inspire Female Entrepreneurs At WHATrybe Conference

Boardroom maven and author, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika is set to share her insights on how female entrepreneurs in Nigeria can take their businesses to the next level at the powerful convergence of female business leaders from across the country on Monday 6 November in Lagos.

The former chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria will be leading other successful women as the keynote Speaker at the debut conference of Women High Achievers Trybe, WHATrybe, a global community of high value women, scheduled to hold at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At the conference themed “Ele­vating The Entrepreneurs: Strategies for Success” other renowned industry experts and female achievers including Folake Kehinde, Ivie Temitayo-Ib­itoye, Bukola Majekodunmi, Jennifer Awirigwe, Eno Sam, Atinuke Babatunde, Adeola King­sley-James, Margaret Nkechi, Toun Sonaiya and Diji Shujahi, will be sharing their thoughts on topics covering branding, marketing, financial management, staff retention, mindset, the power of storytelling and leveraging on media to position the brand.

Speaking about the conference with attendance free but registration compulsory, Mrs. Kiki Okewale, a Lagos-based social entrepreneur and convener of WHATrybe, said there has been a surge in the number of women starting businesses in Nigeria and regardless of this positive rising trend, so the quantum of challenges these female entrepreneurs face operating their businesses.

She believes women must go back to the drawing board and restrategise thus the need to inspire other women to have a voice as they build themselves up into high achievers.

“In today’s volatile economy, there are many women with businesses they want to scale above the current level it is. It’s crucial not to leave your business success to chance. As determined women entrepreneurs, how do they navigate through all the tough experiences to achieve greater success in their business? Whether you’re looking to scale your business or fulfill a grand vision, it’s time to reevaluate and strategize for growth. This conference will guide you through the challenges towards greater success,” Okewale said.

Aside tapping from the deep well of knowledge of Awosika, an author of five entrepreneurial books, at the event to be compeered by Tomike Adeoye, there will also be in­teractive sessions and network­ing opportunities for attendees to connect with other women entrepreneurs and experts in various fields.

Okewale, a fashion mogul behind BK3 Garment Factory, floated WHATrybe in 2020 and has ever since been on a mission to impact and connect powerful women in Africa and the rest of the world.

The positive feedback she has received in the last three years by her passion for women development and em­powerment has been profound and has encouraged the expansion of the community of Women High Achievers Trybe.