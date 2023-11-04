How security agencies foiled Boko Haram’s plot to attack Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeeibeh/ Kano

Security agencies have foiled plots by the Boko Haram Terrorists to launch major attacks on Kano.

Members of the terrorist group deployed to launch attacks on Kano were fished out from their hideout Gezswa Local Government Area of Kano state.

They sneaked into Kano with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other weapons of mass destruction.

But the dangerous weapons have been seized by security agencies.

The Army and the Director of State Service (DSS) were on the frontline of the raid that led to the arrest of some members of the terrorist group.

A Sttatament by Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu,

Director, Army Public Relations, on Friday, reads: “ARMY DSS TROOPS AVERT BHT PLANNED ATTACK ON KANO IN JOINT RAID OPERATION.

“Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services have successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents.

“In a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists’ hideout in the early hours of today Friday 3 November 2023, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with the Department of State Services (DSS), conducted a well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. The operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State.

“Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two BHT suspects, who are now in custody. During the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.

“The interagency cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as exemplified in the conduct of this operation, is a testament of the strength of our collective resolve to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.

“The successful raid operation reinforces the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property of our citizens.

“The NA remains resolute in its effort to counter and degrade insurgency and other forms of security challenges across the country.

“We entreat members of the public to be vigilant and collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations to curb insecurity.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its dedication to the protection of our beloved nation and appreciates the support and trust of the Nigerian people.” .