Why Ogun’s development tempo will keep soaring – Abiodun 

*As Finance Commissioner, Okubadejo promises good governance

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has revealed that the phenomenal strides experienced in the state in the last four years under his watch are in fulfilment of his ‘Building Our Future Together Agenda’ and the ISEYA mantra of his government, saying that the pace of development can only increase.

Abiodun made this known during the Egba Division Townhall meeting, in preparation for the 2024–2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the 2024 Appropriation Bill, held at the Cultural Center, Kuto Abeokuta.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, noted that the policies and programmes of his administration are in the best interests of the majority of the citizenry, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation or social status.

Governor Abiodun said: “What you see in our system is a strategic approach towards the formulation and implementation of our policies and programmes which are geared towards the welfare, wellness, and well-being of our people.”

He emphasised that the degree of commitment to good governance and speedy development was a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve to continue to be fair, just, accountable, transparent, equitable and dedicated to democratic ethos.

Abiodun reiterated that his government would continue to accord the people of the state an important position in the demonstration of the sincere commitment to good govenance, asking all critical stakeholders to join hands in the task of ‘building our future together.’

Whilst appreciating those present at the interaction, especially the royal fathers for their impressive turnout, he opined that the Egba division had again lived up to its reputation of political sophistication, applauding their consistency and unalloyed support for his administration.

In his goodwill message, Commissioner for Finance and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, said the government was committed to adopting increased budgetary and inclusiveness in its drive to move the state forward.

He noted that the meeting resulted from a sincere commitment of the administration to good governance, reiterating that it would continue to adhere to policy thrusts and formulate policies that will lead to direct benefit of the citizens of the state.

Okubadejo noted that the Prince Abiodun-led administration is adopting increased transparency, inclusiveness and bottom-up engagement in the budget process, fiscal discipline, and discouraging extra budgetary expenditure, among others.

“In a bid to achieve sustainable economic development in the State and institutionalise public sector reforms and governance, the present administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun enacted the Ogun State Fiscal Responsibility Law 2020, as amended, which highlights the roles and functions of all the stakeholders as well as spells out the expected fiscal activities in the state and this has assisted in the annual budget preparation process,” he said.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, in his remarks, stated that the vision of the Dapo Abiodun-led government was to deliver good governance and complete all ongoing projects and implement new ones as well as formulate policies that will benefit the entire citizens of the state.

He revealed that 215 projects were completed within the last 12 months in Egba Division.

Contributing, a former senator who represented Ogun Central at the National Assembly, Gbenga Obadara, called on the state government to rehabilitate the road that leads to the train station at Laderin in Abeokuta, as well as Adatan road.

The Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, HRM, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, represented by the Osile of Oke-Ona, HRH, Oba (Dr) Adedapo Tejuoso, thanked the state government for including royal fathers in all its programmes and policies, urging the state government to take more proactive steps towards fixing the Lagos-Abeokuta road.

Also speaking, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, HRH, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola, urged the government to do more on infrastructural development, primary healthcare care delivery and quality education.

In their separate remarks, elderstatemen, Papa kunle Adeshina and Chief Joju Fadairo, pleaded with the government to expedite action on Lafenwa-Aiyetoro road, as it leads to many parts of the state, as well as Coker Ifo to Ibogun and Mapoly road to the new estate at Kobape.

Chairman Ifo Local government speaking on behalf of local government chairmen in Ogun Central, Mrs Kikelomo Delano, pleaded with the state government to look into more rural roads and provide more infrastructural development in rural schools.

Representatives of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Stephen Adeyemi and his Muslim counterpart, Sheikh Iskeel Lawal, called the attention of government to Saje, Mokola, Elega, Ilugun, Bode Olude and Ajitadun axis of Abeokuta metropolis.

They also urged the state government to do more on skill acquisition, empowerment for the youth and women, as well as employment opportunities, saying that is the only way to reduce every social vices in the society to barest minimum.