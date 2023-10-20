Support Tinubu Administration, NDDC Boss Urges Niger Deltans

Friday, October 20, 2023 10:09 pm


Dr.Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer,Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC.The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has called on the people of Obolo Nation cutting across nine Local Government Areas in the Niger Delta region, to continue to support the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has called on the people of Obolo Nation cutting across nine Local Government Areas in the Niger Delta region, to continue to support the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ogbuku who made the call when he paid a visit to the leadership of the Supreme Council of the Obolo Traditional Rulers, led by the Chairman, King Oruk (XVII) Okaan Ama of Ataba Kingdom, at his residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, reassured the people of Obolo Nation of the Commission’s commitment to impact the communities in the NDDC mandate state.

The Managing Director told the leadership of the Obolo people and its affiliate bodies not to feel marginalised as he unfolded the programmes lined up in the strategic plan of the Commission for the benefit of the people of the region.

Members of the Supreme Council of the Obolo Traditional rulers and the elders who were present during the visit, were unanimous in their decision to support and collaborate with the management of the Commission, led by Dr Ogbuku.

Speaking on speaking on behalf of the group, King Oruk ( XVII), commended the NDDC Managing Director for completing existing solar power projects and awarding new one in Andoni Local Government Area and other adjoining communities.

The meeting which was held at the instance of the Obolo leaders had in attendance representatives of the traditional institutions from Oron, Okobo, Mbo, Urue Offong-Oruko and Udung Uko LGA’s all in Oro Nation.

Elders and Traditional rulers from Estern Obolo, Andoni, Tombia, Ohafia and representativ of youths, women leaders and Ida Obolo Assembly were also in attendance.

 

