Nigerian Army Extends Trade/Non-Tradesmen/Women Recruitment Intake to October 27th

*Rivers lags behind in recruitment into Military– Army

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Nigeria Army has lamented that Rivers is among the states in the South-South region that is fast diminishing in filling it’s number of slot for recruitment into the Military.

The future implication is that Rivers State will in future lose its slot in producing senior military officers in the regimented institution.

The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo,has therefore asked for better information sharing with the Nigeria Military will maximally enhance the admission of Rivers people into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

Dr. Danagogo stated this during an advocacy visit to his office in Port Harcourt by the Deputy Director Plans of Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Timi Makintosh and his team from the Army Headquarters, Abuja, regarding the 86th Regular Recruits Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women. And also to notify the government on the extension of the recruitment exercise to October 27th, 2023.

The SSG emphatically noted that it is always joyful for the Government and parents to see young Rivers persons graduate from the NDA, grow through the ranks to become senior officers, while adding that information spread is important to avoid issues of marginalization.

“As a Government, we look for every possible avenue to gainfully employ our people. The Military is one of the elite groups we want our people to join. But a lot of the times, lack of information limits our people.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, for ensuring the sensitization exercise on the ongoing 86 Regular Recruits Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women in fulfilment of the Federal Character principle.

Speaking earlier, Brigadier General Timi Markintoch said, he had come to sensitize Rivers indigenes on the importance of joining the Army. Adding that, lack of Rivers recruit might be a real time challenge in the future because there may be no senior officers from the state to take up Military management roles since Rivers State is one of the states in the South-South region with diminishing new intakes into the Military

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja , deemed it fit that we come to speak to you to assist us sensitize Rivers indigenes. The Army takes very good care of our own in areas such as academic advancement, medical care etc.

He said the present recruitment exercise for 86th Regular Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women have been extended to 27th October, 2023.

Ends

Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to Rivers State Government,SSG, exchanges gifts with Brig-General Timi Markintoch, Deputy Director, Planning of the Army during advocacy visit to SSG’s Office.

(2).Dr. Tammy Danagogo the Secretary to Rivers State Government SSG in group photograph with a delegation of the Army in his office in Port Harcourt.