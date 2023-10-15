Labour Party’s Obedient youths join APC, pledge support for Uzodimma’s reelection

Labour Party’s Obedient youths APC, Hope Uzodimma’s reelection,

..

The candidate of the Labour Party in the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, Sen. Athan Achonu on Saturday got the shocker of his life as no fewer than 1500 Obidient youths in the State dumped him for Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Also on Saturday, the women from Okigwe senatorial zone, cutting across political parties, support groups, held a solidarity rally for Governor Uzodimma ahead of his re-election.

The Okigwe rally was organised by women leaders in the area, particularly the Director General of NEPAD, Mrs Gloria Akobundu and the House of Representatives member for Okigwe North, Rt. Hon Marian Onuoha among others.

The Obedient youths said that Governor Uzodimma has shown capacity for leadership and has verifiable track records of better human relationship which his opponents gunning for the office of the Governor of Imo State do not have.

Marching through the major streets of Owerri on Saturday before they converged at the Okigwe round about where they were received by Governor Uzodimma, the obedient youths said that they have reserved their voters cards for Governor Uzodimma and will use them accordingly to reelect him on November 11, 2023.

The leader of the group, Emeka Mandela who spoke for the rest of them assured the Governor that the love he has for them, the way he has governed Imo State, his programmes and support for the youths and more were some of the reasons they have decided to sink and swim with him till he gets reelected in November 11.

Mandela however asked the Governor to carry the youths along in his administration when victory beckons and to continue to implement programmes that are youth friendly.

Governor Uzodimma in his remarks thanked the Obedient youths for coming out in their numbers to support his aspiration based on their personal conviction of his performance.

The Governor said that his government recognises the place of the youths as future leaders of the country in general and Imo State in particular and assured that he will continue to partner with them in the interest of the society.

Governor Uzodimma further assured them that he will not disappoint their reasonable expectation.

The Governor was joined to receive the Obedient youths by the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and some senior government officials.

The Okigwe rally which was held at the Central School, Anara attracted key leaders from Okigwe zone, including the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, APC leader, Chief Tony Chukwu, the former House of Representatives member, Deacon Chike Okafor, the House of Assembly member representing Isiala Mbano, Hon Sam Osuji and former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Emeka Nduka.

Others include, Chief (Mrs) Nkechi Mbonu, Chief Joe Frank Ijezie, Chief Rubby Emele, Chief Majority Emenike, Barr. Gerry Egemba, Lady Love Ineh, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem, Lady Blessing Nwoba and numerous political appointees from Okigwe zone, .

In her welcome address, Mrs. Akobundu said the rally was a peace rally, targeting the distribution of palliatives and an activity that will bring all the leaders, sons and daughters of Okigwe together. She said the event was for them to resolve on how to appreciate Governor Uzodimma for the good things he is doing for Okigwe zone in particular and Imo State in general as November 11 beckons.

Mrs Akobundu therefore urged the women, men, the youths to use their votes to further appreciate the Governor for all the good things Okigwe has benefited from him.

Mrs. Emele put it more succinctly when she told her people and their guests that the Governor deserves their vote hence, Okigwe will speak with one voice come November 11.

Other prominent Okigwe leaders who spoke at the occasion and urged the zone to vote for Governor Uzodimma on November 11 include Chief Ohakim, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olemgbe, among others.

While Ohakim said that Okigwe people have agreed to give the Governor 100 per cent of their votes, saying “Okigwe is intact and we have decided to reciprocate the love we share with you,” Olemgbe said that “Okigwe women have queued behind the Governor.”

He assured the Governor that Okigwe zone is conscious of the Charter of Equity and will not disappoint him.

Governor Uzodimma in his remarks, thanked the organisers of the rally for remembering the cordial relationship that exits between him and the zone, highlighting that it has spanned many years.

He said in 2003, 2019, 2020, he came to the same venue to talk to Okigwe people, and that he was there again in 2023 to talk to them, hence he will not take the love of Okigwe people for granted.

Governor Uzodimma appealed to Okigwe people to eschew violence and believe in his ability to lead Imo State with the fear of God.

The Governor’s wife, Barr. Chioma in her speech thanked the women for their support for the husband and urged them to vote for him come November 11.

She latter flagged off the distribution of palliatives for 350 indigent women from the zone.

Hon Onuoha in her vote of thanks thanked the Governor for coming to honour them and reassured that the women will not forget the good things they have benefited from his administration. Onuoha later moved a motion on behalf of the women to vote for Governor Uzodimma alone in November 11 and it got a voice vote.