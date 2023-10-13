Liberian Elections: Opposition Takes Early Lead

A Hashim/ Monrovia

Going by the presidential results in 392 polling places, out of 5,890, representing 6.66% of total votes, opposition candidate, Joseph Boakai takes an early lead.

Boakai has polled 57,862 votes, representing 46.27%, with incumbent President George Weah polling 49,510, representing 39.6%.

They are followed by Tiawan Gonglee, with 3.59%, Edward Appleton, 2.26%, Lusinee Kamara, 1.39%, Alexander Cummings, 1.55%.

The other remaining 14 presidential contestants polled less than 1% of received votes so far. More counted votes will be announced today.

Incumbent President Weah scored high in the capital city of Monrovia in the Montserrado county, while opposition candidate scored more votes in Nimba county.

Montserrado and Nimba constitute close to 49% of total votes.

The elections will spill into run off, where intense horse trading between Weah and Boakai, to woo the other 18 contestants will emerge.

From all indications, this is the tightest and most peaceful election in Liberia’s electoral history since the end of the 14- year old war.

It is too early to call who will eventually emerge victorious, with only 6.66% votes received by NEC so far.