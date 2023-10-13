Liberian Elections: Opposition Takes Early Lead

Liberian Elections: Opposition Takes Early Lead

Friday, October 13, 2023 9:09 am


President George Weah voted at the Kendeja Elementary School at Rehab community, a stone’s throw from his official presidential residence

President George Weah voted at the Kendeja Elementary School at Rehab community, a stone’s throw from his official presidential residence in Monrovia

Leading opposition candidate, former VP in Johnson Sirleaf government, Joseph Boakai

Leading opposition candidate, former VP in Johnson Sirleaf government, Joseph Boakai

A Hashim/ Monrovia

Going by the presidential results in 392 polling places, out of 5,890, representing 6.66% of total votes, opposition candidate, Joseph Boakai takes an early lead.

Boakai has polled 57,862 votes, representing 46.27%, with incumbent President George Weah polling 49,510, representing 39.6%.

They are followed by Tiawan Gonglee, with 3.59%, Edward Appleton, 2.26%, Lusinee Kamara, 1.39%, Alexander Cummings, 1.55%.

The other remaining 14 presidential contestants polled less than 1% of received votes so far. More counted votes will be announced today.

Incumbent President Weah scored high in the capital city of Monrovia in the Montserrado county, while opposition candidate scored more votes in Nimba county.

Montserrado and Nimba constitute close to 49% of total votes.

The elections will spill into run off, where intense horse trading between Weah and Boakai, to woo the other 18 contestants will emerge.

From all indications, this is the tightest and most peaceful election in Liberia’s electoral history since the end of the 14- year old war.

It is too early to call who will eventually emerge victorious, with only 6.66% votes received by NEC so far.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Joseph Boakai, top left; President George Weah, right and Davidetta Brown Lansana NEC Chairman, buttom 18 mins ago

    Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Maintains Lead
    Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Friday presented a budget estimate of N159,572,482,915.61 Billion, christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development” to the State House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year 3 hours ago

    Oyebanji presents N159.5bn 2024 Budget to Ekiti Assembly
    5 hours ago

    Fubara rewards Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club with N30m
    Pharms. (Dr) Chioma Favour Uzoma and Pharms. (Dr) Favour Oluwatobi Ogedegbe 7 hours ago

    UNIBEN pharmacy graduates beat USA, 86 other countries in global competition
    Suspects paraded over various crimes 9 hours ago

    Murdered Ahoada DPO: We’re closing in on 2Baba and gang– Rivers CP Emeka
    Saminu Mohammed ,standing, and three other suspects 11 hours ago

    Kano: Wanted serial car thief Saminu, nabbed in Sabon Gari
    13 hours ago

    Police parade woman who bath husband with hot oil,blames it on anger issues
    22 hours ago

    Obari Gomba wins 2023 Nigeria Prize for Literature, carts home $100,000