Kogi guber: Abejide begins campaign

Richard Elesho

The House of Representatives member for Yagba Federal Constituency, Elder Leke Abejide has said he is not in the Kogi State governorship race for selfish reasons, but to rescue the state and her people from years of poverty, backwardness and bad governance.

Abejide, who is flying the flag of the African Democratic Party, ADC, in the 11 November poll, stated this on Thursday at his flagoff campaign in Kabba, headquarters of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA. The rally attracted large attendance by people from the area and party stakeholders from across the state.

Abejide said under his leadership, Kogi would witness prompt payment of salaries, equitable distributikn of projects, unity, and accelerated development.

Making reference to his performance as a lawmaker at the federal level, he promised to make life more enjoyable for women, youths, and the less privileged, promising to make payment of all examination fees in secondary schools and bursary for students in higher institutions, a state policy.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for the way he has been managing the country since coming on board. He said he would complement the president in the state and expressed the hope that the November election would be free, fair, and credible.

“I have been a successful businessman over the years through the grace of God. That grace is still available to transform our dear state to the envy of all. With our natural resources, Kogi ought not to have any business with poverty. What is lacking is the right and visionary leadership. That is what I am offering

‘Thank God, we have a man of honour who will allow a level playground for all, as president. I urge our people not to be intimidated by those who are threatening violence and brute force. People should come out and vote for our party without fear. It is time to vote out a rudderless team to pave way for true patriots.” Abejide said.

Earlier ar the Palace of the Olubunu of Bunuland, HRM Oba Joseph Kuaemoro, the ADC candidate, said that although he is not running on ethnic sentiments, it was time for Kogi West to produce the governor. He promised to restore the traditional institutions in their rightful place in society.

He assured people of Bunuland of adequate attention and construction of the Kabba/ Olle/ Iluke Road if he is elected governor.