Yagba women woo Abejide to APC

Women across the three local government areas of Yagba Federal Constituency (Mopamuro, Yagba East, and Yagba West) in Kogi State on Thursday made a passionate appeal to federal lawmaker for the area, Elder Leke Abejide of African Democratic Congress, ADC, to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The appeal is coming barely a month after all the Council Chairmen, top political class across parties and other stakeholders gathered in Lokoja, the state capital, with the same message.

Speaking at the gathering in Isanlu, headquarters of the federal constituency, Hajia Olusegun Silifat Abidemi, Majority Leader of Yagba East LGA, reeled out their reasons for wooing the federal lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House committee on Export and Excise Duties, to the APC.

She said the presence of Leke in the ruling party will be a strategic move to strengthen the party’s presence in the state, noting that Leke’s presence will be a significant asset to the ruling party.

Today, we gather to honour the outstanding accomplishments of Hon. Leke Abejide, a rare breed, detribalised, articulate, credible, reliable, and a champion of our community’s development.

“His commitment to improving lives is evident in his numerous initiatives. His notable achievements include the construction of roads, such as the ongoing South East Yagba District Road, transforming our communities and enhancing connectivity.

“His initiative to provide support to our traditional leaders, including gifting Highlander jeeps to first, second, and third-class kings, has strengthened Yagba traditional institutions.

“Some of his other notable achievements include providing a 20 million loan scheme to petty traders, empowering women with a 100 million grant to cooperative societies in Yagba Federal Constituency, and planning to provide a 200 million grant to farmers across Yagbaland.

“He has also donated over 200 million in health equipment to the six general hospitals in Yagba Federal Constituency. He has also facilitated the ongoing construction of the Custom Medical Hospital in Yagba and sponsored bills for Isanlu General Hospital to be converted to a Federal Medical Centre.

“Hon. Asiwaju Leke Abejide has awarded scholarships to ten students to study outside the country and five medical students, paid WAEC fees for seven consecutive years for students in public and private secondary schools across Yagba State, and paid NECO fees for students across Yagba East, Yagba West, Mopamuro, Ijumu and Kabba-Bunu Federal Constituency in Kogi West Senatorial District and gifted an Aluta vehicle to Yagba students.

“Hon. Abejide has also facilitated employment opportunities for about 47 graduates and undergraduates in Yagba Federal Constituency at Federal agencies, ministries, and employed about 700 workers in his private business, with 315 of them from Yagba Federal Constituency.

Since 2014, he has empowered widows in Yagba Federal Constituency through his Leke Abejide Foundation, providing food items and print wax to 8,867 widows.

“Some of his recent notable achievements include completing the Isanlu Town Hall Road project with asphalt overlay and the ongoing construction of drainage and asphalt overlay of Makutu Kajola Market Road to Obada Market.”

Chief Joel Ebun, another woman, said, “We, the women of Yagba Federal Constituency, urge Rt. Hon. Abejide is to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, a party that aligns with his values of progress, development, and community empowerment.

“He was a founding member of the party before he left for the APC. We are asking him to return to the house he co-built. We are not asking him to join the APC. Rather, we are begging him to join the APC party to support our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Usman Ododo in Kogi. It will be a plus if he joins us in APC.”

Also, the Council leader for Mopamuro LGA said the rep member has demonstrated capacity in his two terms, even at the opposition party.

“We need you today, tomorrow, and all the time. 2027 is coming, and people want you to continue your good work. We are begging you to move back to the APC, where we know your work for the constituency will be more amplified.

Responding, the federal lawmaker said the women will stand as the major beneficiaries of his constituency projects, stressing that she will concentrate on road construction and ‘stomach’ infrastructure.

“I respect your commitment in my political struggles, I will never disappoint you.

“Aside from you, even the presidency wants me back in the APC. I’m still taking my time doing the consultation. At the right time, I will make my position known to all.”