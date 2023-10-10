Igwe Onyido emerges Anambra NUJ 2023 Man of the Year

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The traditional ruler of Ogidi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alex Uzo Onyido (Ezechuamagha of Ogidi Kingdom) has been honoured by the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra state chapter, with the prestigious Anambra NUJ Man Of The Year 2023 Award.

Igwe Onyido, a renowned Pharmacist and chairman of Pal Pharmacy, was a Kano-based business tycoon and Patron of People’s Club International.

Igwe Onyido is the traditional ruler of the late Chinua Achebe’s community, Ogidi in Idemmil North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Igwe Ogidi is also representing traditional rulers in South-East Governor’s forum Consultative Committee on Health (CCH).

According to a Statement by the chairman of NUJ, Anambra state Council, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, “the NUJ Anambra State Council is glad to announce HRH Igwe (Pharm) Alex Uzo Onyido, Ezechuamagha of Ogidi Kingdom as the winner of NUJ Anambra State 2023 Man of the Year.

“Igwe Onyido’s nomination came strong after series of screening and voting to determine the best and last man standing as the NUJ Man of the year for 2023.

“The award ceremony is billed for 2nd November, 2023 at the prestigious Ezeemo International Press center, NUJ Secretariat complex Awka behind CBN Awka by 11 am.

“At some point, it became tough to determine who eventually emerges when some of the contenders had strong testimonies and endorsements in Philanthropy, youth empowerment, job creation, societal development and growth and communal sustainability measures and advancement procedures.

“However, Igwe Onyido topped the chart with his industrial acumen and administrative sagacity as well as contributions to humanity, especially in advancement of the health sector, oil and gas and manufacturing particularly in pharmaceutical and marketing.”

The Statement further indicated that:

Igwe Ogidi who is also the Chairman of Group of Companies, including Pal Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd. Kano; Pal Oil & Gas LTD, Ogidi, Anambra State; Pal Plastic Ind.Ltd, Kano and Alben Healthcare Ind. Ogidi, Anambra State will recieve the award during the grand finale of NUJ Anambra Sate Council 2023 Press Week.

The event is designed as one of the climax of the week-long 2023 NUJ Press Week ceremonies.

NUJ Press Week is a yearly event which provides Journalists the opportunity to review their annual performances, challenges and relationship with their internal and external publics.

The prelude to the grand finale of the weeklong celebration which begins on Friday, 27th October 2023 with series of events such as: media chat, facility visit to Tiger Foods Company limited, picnic to Ogbunka waterfalls and other tourist centers, charity visits to some community children’s homes, novelty football match with the State House of Assembly members will culminate with the Press Week/Man of the Year Award and presentation of the prize for Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna Ethical Journalist Award.

The Keynote speech will be on “Pragmatic Media practice as an antidote to sustainable development in a distressed economy: A focus on Anambra State”

The NUJ Anambra Man of the Year Award, 2023 is awarded based on sterling track records and antecedents.

In 2022, Dame Dr Ada Umeoji, OON, (Agubataofia), DMD, Zenith Bank won the iconic NUJ Anambra Man of the Year Award.