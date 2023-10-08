Insecurity: Army, Paramilitary stages 10km Walk to Strengthen relationship

Adejoke Adeleye Ogun

Nigerian Military as well as Paramilitary agencies embarked on a 10-km walk in Abeokuta on Saturday to strengthen the relationship between security operatives in the course of their defense of the state and country.

The walk which consisted of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Immigration, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Traffic Compliance Enforcement (TRACE), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), Nigeria Police Force(NPF) among others was organized by the Nigeria Army 35 Artiller Bridgade, Alamala, Abeokuta,Ogun State.

The Inter Agency Route Walk took off from the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, through IBB Boulevard; Sapon; Omida; Oke-Ilewo; GTB and back to the stadium.

Speaking with newsmen after the walk, the Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Aminu, said that the walk is important for the military to keep fit for the defence of the nation.

Aminu said that the essence of the walk was also to strengthen the relationship already existing among the security agencies in Ogun and to foster the spirit of friendship.

“This is a routine exercise being conducted not only in the military but also in the police and other security agencies , it’s a physical training and exercise.

“We need it because of our work, we have to keep fit and be in a good frame of mind to actually do our job effectively.

“Coming together to do this jointly is to strengthen the relationship that already existed within the security agencies and also to try and foster the spirit of friendship.

“As security agencies, we are supposed to do operation jointly, but it is not only operation, we are supposed to do joint training and do games together.

“These activities are aimed to strengthen the existing synergy, ” he said.

Aminu also disclosed that by next week the military would begin exercise ” Still Water”, saying all security agencies would be involved.

The commander explained that the operation was aimed toward the ‘Ember Months’ to tackle security challenges that could arise during the period.

“It is a yearly operation throughout the country and the exercise is till January, ” he said.

In their separate submission,Commandant of NSCDC David Idowu Ojelabi and TRACe commander agreed that the security outfits believed in inter Agency cooperatiototo work togeth r,and defend the nation together.