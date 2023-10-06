Teachers in Imo State endorse Uzodimma for re-election

*Governor to domestic FG’s policy on 65yrs retirement for teachers

Teachers in Imo State have adopted and endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for re-election for a second term in office, assuring that they will vote massively for him in the coming November 11 governorship election.

They gave the assurance on Thursday at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square Owerri where they gathered in their numbers to mark this year’s World Teacher’s Day.

It was also a day Governor Uzodimma told the teachers that he will domestic the federal government’s policy on the 65 years of age or 40 years in service for retirement of teachers and promised to work out the modalities with the leadership of the teachers in Imo on the legal framework to back up the policy.

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Imo State Chapter, Rev Dr Philip Nwansi in his address on behalf of the teachers told Governor Uzodimma that never in the history of the State have the teachers been well treated than in his administration.

Nwansi recalled that since Governor Uzodimma assumed office in January 2020, teachers have received their salaries promptly, got promotions, received 13 month salary, enjoyed free transportation, received free medical treatment, payment of N40,000 minimum wage, prompt payment of retirees, renovation of classroom blocks, enjoyment of in-house training, among other things the government has extended to them.

He said after assessing all that the Governor has done for them and more, the teachers unanimously resolved to queue behind him on November 11 to ensure that he gets reelected to return to office to continue to render beneficial services to the teachers.

Also, he said they resolved to adopt Governor Uzodimma as their sole candidate in the election and to assure him of their unflinching and unalloyed support at all times.”

Nwansi added that the teachers also resolved to bestow two awards on the Governor – the “Golden Pen Award” which he said Governor Uzodimma is the first to be so honoured with such award in the history of the Union in Nigeria and the “Award of Synergy and Continuity.”

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma thanked the teachers for being genuine partners in his efforts to serve Imo better.

The Governor who recalled the role teachers play in our families in particular and society at large, said that there is nothing done for the teachers that could quantify the contribution they make to improve on the society.

Governor Uzodimma therefore promised to ensure that the the federal government’s policy on their retirement age and the number of years of service is domesticated to become a law.

Besides, the governor promised to improve on their current wages and salaries such that teaching will be attractive and by choice.

Governor Uzodimma however reminded the teachers to be prepared to teach at their respective communities and deemphasize the idea of struggling to work at Owerri Municipal.

The governor thanked the teachers for the honour they bestowed on him and wished them memorable Teacher’s Day.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and Commissioner for Education, Prof Johncliff Nwadike congratulated the teachers on their day and reeled out all the good qualities that mark them out from other professionals.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, the Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie the APC deputy governorship candidate Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and her husband, Chukwuma and other government appointees.

The highpoint of the event was a march past by the teachers from all the 27 local government areas of Imo State, including their principals.