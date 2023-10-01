Ilebaye wins N120m BBNaija All Stars reality show

By Nehru Odeh

Just as TheNEWS predicted in the fourth week of Season 8, Ilebaye Odiniya, better known as Baye, has won the BBNaija All Stars reality show.

By virtue of winning the show, Baye, also known as GenZ Baddie, Small Pepper or Atarodo, goes home with N120 million as well as other consolation prizes.

Baye’s win was announced by the host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at the Grand Finale on Sunday October 1 2023. Mercy Eke, a past winner of the show was first runners-up, while CeeC was second.

Immediately the two finalists were ushered in, the audience screamed their names. However Baye’s name rent the air.

Cross, Pere and Adekunle, who were part of the six finalists had earlier been evicted in quick succession.

The year’s Grand Finale was special because it was the first time that three female housemates were the last housemates standing.

Baye’s win did not come as a surprise because she was the most popular and talked-about housemate in the house.

Just 22, Baye got the support of many when the other housemates started bullying and harassing her. A clear case of the harassment she suffered at the hands of her fellow housemates was when Ike thrashed her clothes in the toilet after conspiring with other housemates such as Kiddwaya, Pere, Seyi and Cross to trigger her.

A significant aspect of Baye’s victory is that the other housemates made it easy for her to win the show, what with the way and manner they harassed and bullied her throughout.

Baye also stole the heart of Africans by the sheer determination, resilience and grit she showed throughout her stay in the house .

Baye was also able to garner support from across Africa by the way she carried herself throughout her stay in the house as well as her intelligence and smartness.

Not only did she win many tasks in the house, both individually and in a group, she also won the hearts of Africans, who stood by her come rain or shine.