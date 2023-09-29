Rivers: 2 Baba’s 33- year old native doctor arrested with charms

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Detectives from the Rivers State Police Command have arrested one of the suspected witch doctors who was always preparing the charms for the most wanted cult kingpin, Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba, and his gang who murdered late DPO of Ahoada East Divisional Police Station, SP Bako Angbashim.

Apprehending the suspected charmer for the wanted 2 Baba and his gang may have been made possible through the confessions of some his gang members.

According to sources close to the Police Command, the suspected native Doctor claimed he is from Sii Community in Khana Local Government Area of Ogoniland and he is 33 years old.

He was arrested last Wednesday, September 27,at Odereimini road,Ahoada East

He claims to be the Chief Priest of Esien Diety(an Ancient Diety).

Although he an Ogoni by ethnic nationality, he has lived in Ahoada for a very long time.

The breakthrough may have been made possible by the arrest of some of the gang members through relentless pursuit by detectives.

Recall that one of the two of his gang members recently arrested actually gave a vivid description of the charmer of the wanted 2 Baba and the gang members. In a video that went viral, he said the charmer was a native doctor from the Ogoni axis of the state.

Although the Police were yet to speak on the break yet, photos of the suspected charmer were posted on various platforms.

Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, was killed on September 8, 2023, during a Police operation against members of a notorious cult gang at Odiemude community in Ahoada East local government Area of the state.

The State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, had immediately placed a ₦100million bounty on the leader of the gang, Gift Okpara, popularly known as 2Baba, while the Police added N1m and officially declared members of the gang wanted.

It clear that the end of the road for 2 Baba may be closer than expected with the arrest of some of key members of his gang, and now the suspected charmer.

Just last week, Deputy Commissioner of Police,DCP Olugbenga Adepoju representing CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka Commissioner of Police Rivers State assured that the command will arrest the most wanted Cult kingpin 2Baba.

Picture Captions:

Many faces of the 33 years old Chief Priest of an ancient deity and charmer of the Most wanted Cult kingpin, Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba,who was arrested on Wednesday, September 27, in Ahoad-East Local Odeirimini Road, Ahoada in Ahoad-East Local Government area of Rivers State.