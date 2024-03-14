2Baba:  Rivers Police recovers skull of late DPO in 2Baba’s shrine

*Deposited at the mortuary for detail forensic analysis

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday said it had recovered the skull of late former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division in Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashim murdered last year by a notorious cult leader, Gift Okpara, AKA 2baba and his gang members.

The Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement said “On Sunday, March 10, 2024, a coordinated joint operation was carried out by tactical squads from the Rivers State Police Command and personnel from the Force Intelligence Bureau. This operation targeted the camp of the deceased cult leader, Gift Opara, alias 2Baba, situated within the forested region of Odiemude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

“During the operation, diligent search efforts led to the discovery of a burial site within the gang’s shrine, where the remains of the slain Police Officer, SP Bako Angbashim, were located and subsequently exhumed. Notably, the exhumed remains include: the skull of the deceased.

She said the recovered remains have been taken to the mortuary, where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing. These tests aim to establish the identity of the remains through a meticulous comparison with samples obtained from the late officer’s relatives.

The Police Command also assured that there are ongoing efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the remaining dismembered parts of SP Bako Angbashim’s body, suspected to have been buried at various undisclosed locations within the forest.

It is important to note that 2Baba, the leader of the gang responsible for this heinous crime, met his demise on February 17, 2024, during a planned assault executed by the Rivers State Police Command. 2Baba died in Ebrass, Ahoada West Local Government Area, but unfortunately, his gang members managed to escape with his body. However, following an intensive seven-day search, aided by credible intelligence, 2baba’s body was ultimately recovered from a shallow grave in the Ebrass forest.

The Commissioner of Police, Cp Olatunji Disu, on behalf of the Rivers State Police Command, commends the unwavering dedication and resolute commitment demonstrated by all the officers involved in this operation.

The Command extends its gratitude to the community members for their invaluable support throughout the investigation process. The police will continue to prioritize the safety and security of all citizens, and they remain determined to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to uphold peace, security, and justice within the state. Regular updates on the progress of this investigation will be provided as developments unfold”.