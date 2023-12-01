Rivers Civil Society makes Seven-Point demand to  CP Disu 

*Trending online post asking the public to video Policemen on duty surfaces, causes stir

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers Civil Society Organization,RIVCSO, the led by its Chairman, Comrade Enefaa Telema Georgewill, called on CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu and put forward a seven-point demand . Topping the list is the to arrest and prosecution of the murderers of SP Bako Angbashim, Divisional Police Officer, DPO.

The demands were presented to the Commissioner of Police during a courtesy visit of the Executives of RIVCSO in his office at Police Headquarters, Moscow road Port Harcourt on Monday the 27th of Nov 2023.

In a press statement signed by Solomon Lenu, the RIVCSO, Spokesman stated that the foremost civil society organization in the state discussed a wide range of issues with the new CP, to set the tone for him in areas of concern which borders on the welfare of the people of the state.Key among the issues discussed included but not limited to upholding Human Rights in the state, improving Police/Civilian Relationship, arresting and prosecuting the killers of SP Bako Agbashim, the release of the body of late Chima Ikwunado for burial.

Others issues also include: Professional policing and Improved security in the state,

to maintain utmost political neutrality and to stop extortion by Police officers road duties.

In a his reponse to the demands by RIVCSO, CP Disu thanked the organization for finding it worthy to visit him upon his arrival, and for the intention to lend a hand of fellowship in the task of providing security for the people of Rivers state

The CP equally stated that he will be more than happy to always receive inputs and suggestions that will help him work more effectively, because the Police Force can only be as effective as the quality of information and collaboration it receives from the public and organisations such as RIVCSO.

Our Correspondent reports that barely 72 hours after the Commissioner of Police interaction with the civil rights group, posts with the photo of the Rivers Police boss started trending online allegedly from the command, stating that the members of the public are free to video policemen on duty.

Below is the trending post:

“To The Officers and Men of Rivers State Police Command please note that Civilians have every right to record you on video. Don’t be camera shy, smile while they’re recording you but be professional while discharging your duty.”

The command was yet to authenticate if the post emanates from it at the time of filing this report despite enquires from our Correspondent.