Gov Otti flags off Ossah Express Tower road

*Promises to extend project to Onuimo axis in Imo State,

Sam Obinna Ibe /Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Chioma Otti has in line with electioneering promises, formerly flagged off the 3.5- kilometer – 6 lane Okpara Square -Ossah -Express Tower Road with a promise to extend the project to the Onuimo axis in Imo State.

He also promised that the road project will be executed with standard drainage system, street lights and others.

Abia Governor stated this Wednesday evening at Okpara Square, Umuahia while performing the flag- off exercise, noting that the decision to expand the road to 6 lanes was to unlock the economic potential of Umuahia, the state capital as well as open up the city to greater economic opportunities.

He announced that the administration had commenced payment of compensation to owners of the 130 structures marked for demolition as this has been provided and asked those yet to receive theirs to exercise patience as the delay could be from their financial institutions.

The Governor who said government feels the pains of the people, added that he decided to delay the flag off until now to allow for compensation to be released to owners of affected structures.

Governor Otti while assuring that a quality 6- lane road project would be delivered, expressed the hope that the construction company, Craneburg, being a reputable firm will deliver a quality road network with standard drainage system and solar powered street lights.

He announced that same project would be done on the Imo River – Umuikaa-Obikabia-Umuene – Ukaegbu road to Aba down to Ikot Ekpene road as alternative into Akwa Ibom State to decongest Aba the commercial nerve centre.

The Commissioner for works Engr. Dom Otumchere Oti revealed that the six -lane road will come with drainage, side walk, stone base and will stand the taste of time.

He further said that the road will unlock the economic potential of Umuahia and thanked residents of the area for their cooperation.

During the flag off ceremony,HRH Eze Daniel Iheanyichukwu Ukaegbu said his autonomous community was one of the affected areas affected by the demolition exercise but stressed that the expansion of Ossah Express Tower Okpara Square road will curb incessant traffic congestion experienced during December festivities.

He further commended Governor Otti for taken such bold initiative of expansion of the road to Six Lane noting some of his subjects have confirmed receiving compensation, therefore,there is no cause for alarm.

Eze Ukaegbu who pointed out that he was not surprised on what the Governor Otti has been doing to change the face of Abia ,four months into his administration that Abians jubiliated on that very day,25th March,2023 when he was announced as the winner of gubernatorial election of Abia State.

Meanwhile, the State government has commenced the demolition exercise as Caterpillars were seen today bringing down the affected structures marked for demolition.

TheNEWS witnessed some of the affected persons trying to demolish the structures,cart away some valuables before the arrival of demolition team.

The Deputy Governor of Abia State,Engr Ikechukwu Emetu,the Deputy Speaker,Rt Hon Ugochukwu Mmeregini, Commissioner for Information and Strategy,Prince Okey Kanu,the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,Mr Kazie Uko and President Vision Africa Radio, Bishop Sunday Onuoha,Traditional Rulers of Ossah Ibeku and Isingwu were some of the dignitaries that witnessed the road flag off.