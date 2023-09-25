NDDC Fast-Tracks Key Bayelsa, Rivers Link Road for Commissioning

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, says that the Commission is fast-tracking the construction work on the Oruma rigid pavement Road, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State to ensure its commissioning next month.

Pius Ughakpoteni, the Director Corporate Affairs, stated in a press statement that during an inspection of the road, in the company of NDDC Directors and engineers, Ogbuku, said that it would serve as a major by-pass for commuters in many communities in both Bayelsa and Rivers states.

He explained that the Oruma Road, which links another NDDC road, the 23.5-kilometre Otuasega-Obedum-Emelego Road and bridges, connecting Bayelsa and Rivers communities, would enhance the impact of the regional road.

According to Ogbuku, the completion of the road project was part of efforts by the NDDC management to complete all on-going projects in the Niger Delta region.

He observed: “The road is very important, because it would help people of the area, mostly farmers to evacuate their agricultural produce to the cities and towns for sale.

Ogbuku urged community leaders and youths in the area to corporate with contractor handling the project to enable him complete the road on schedule, stating: “The contractor has been given a marching order to complete this road by the end of October”.

Reacting to the deadline, the contractor, Mr. Charles Yibaepirima, assured the NDDC team that he would complete the project on schedule. He gave kudos to the NDDC for initiating the project and commended the Oruma Community for their cooperation and support.

He described members of the community as worthy partners in the construction process, noting: “The people have been cooperative and receptive since the commencement of this project. We thank them for their support.”

In his remarks, the Community Liaison Officer, Mr. Ken Ejibas, thanked the NDDC for executing the road project and acknowledged the Commission’s contributions to the growth of the community.

He said: “I am here liaising between the community and the contractor. The people of Oruma are hospitable, we have yearned for this project and we are happy to see that it is nearing completion. We pray to see more projects in our area.”

After the inspection, the NDDC Managing Director and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Paramount Ruler of Oruma Community, King David Amakiri, who applauded the Commission for executing many projects in his domain. He described Ogbuku’s leadership in NDDC as impactful and worthy of commendation.

King Amakiri, praised the Commission for constructing the Oruma Road and other internal roads in his community, stating that his people had faced many challenges in the area of infrastructure before the Commission’s intervention.

He said: “The road linking Ogbia Local Government Area with Odual in Abua/Odual Local Government of Rivers State is still under construction. The fact that the road is yet to be completed, gives us concerns but we are optimistic that it will be completed in no distant time”

He also thanked the NDDC for bringing light to the community through solar-powered street lights, as well as providing portable water for the people.

The traditional ruler thanked the NDDC for the various interventions, which he said had improved the lives and livelihood of his people.