Former Works Minister, Mike Onolememe dumps PDP, over ‘protracted conflicts’ in party

Monday, September 25, 2023 8:32 pm


By Jethro Ibieke

A former Minister of Works, Architect Mike Onolememen, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He announced his resignation from the party in a letter addressed to the Ward 4 Chairman of the Party in Esan North East LGA, Michael Eromonsele, sighted by our Correspondent.

Copies of the letter were also addressed to the PDP local government chairman, senatorial, south-south zonal and the Acting National Chairman of the party.

Onolememen served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, is a founding member of the party in Edo state.

He cited the “protracted conflict” in the party as reason for dumping the party in a resignation letter addressed to .

He wrote: “I’m writing to formally inform you and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that I’m resigning my membership of the party with immediate effect.

“After carefully analyzing the protracted conflict in the party and consulting with relevant stakeholders from my immediate constituency, political allies, friends, and family, this decision was made.

“I’d like to use this medium to express my gratitude to everyone who had supported me since I joined the arty in 1998.

Architect Onolememe who is a son-in-law of the late Board of Trustee chairman of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, was thought to be a frontline aspirant of the party in next year’s governorship election.

Calls made to his mobile phone by our Correspondent for confirmation were not answered.

 

