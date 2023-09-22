National Obstetric Fistula Centre adopts Mrs Obaseki’s VVF programme

*Takes over facility

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The National Obstetric Fistula Centre, has formally adopted the vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) pet project of the wife of Edo state Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki.

The Centre which was recently established by the Federal Ministry of Health for the South-South region, also took over Ugbor Primary Health Center, in Benin, from the state government, as its temporary operating facility.

The project which was established by the Edo First Lady and had provided free surgical treatment to many victims of VVF, operated from the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin, in the past, but was relocated to Ugbor PHC due to the massive renovation work presently going on at the Hospital.

Mrs. Obaseki who expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Federal Government for it’s collaboration, noted that the take over represents a vital step in her relentless efforts to combat vesicovaginal fistula in the region.

According to her, more women from across the region will continue to benefit from the project, as it will out-live her tenure as First Lady.

She also used the occasion to urged women in the south-south to take advantage of the facility, assuring them assurance of free surgical treatments.

“Please come, the doctors will attend to you here, and nobody needs to know. If you feel it’s shameful, you can come quietly here and get treated and quietly return to your home. Seek a better quality of life and get treated,” she affirmed.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Ali, handed over the facility to the management team of the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, under the leadership of the Acting Medical Director, Prof. Ileogben Sunday-Adeoye.

“This collaborative effort marks a beacon of hope and relief for countless women affected by obstetric fistula conditions, not only in the South-South region, but also across Nigeria.

“It represents a significant stride taken by both the national and state governments in providing essential healthcare services and support to vulnerable populations and those in dire need,” Ali said.

In his remark, the Acting Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Ileogben Sunday-Adeoye, disclosed that plans are underway at the federal level for the establishment of a permanent site for the Centre.

He explained that the decision was made following a thorough scoping mission conducted by a team from the Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the state government.