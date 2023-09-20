Tribunal sacks  Abba Kabir  Yusuf, declares APC  Gawuna winner of Kano Governorship election

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh /Kano

The Kano State Governorship Tribunal sitting at High Court, Miller Road, on Wednesday, sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The three-member tribunal through a virtual judgement declared Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), winner of the election.

Our Corresppndent reports that the APC had gone to court challenging the vvixtory of Governor Yusuf in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

There is water-tight security in the state flowing the troubunal judgement.

