Governor Namadi vows to monitor performances of Commissioners, heads of MDAs

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has vowed to monitor the performances of his Commissioners and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

He said his government has renewed vigour to ensure socio-economic development of the state and improved welfare for the people.

Governor Namadi stated this during his opening remarks at a two-day retreat for members of the Jigawa State Executive Council and other top government officials held from September 18th to 19th, 2023, in Kaduna.

According to a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, the event, organized in collaboration with the FCDO-funded PERL-ARC program, has the theme: “Accelerating Socio-economic Development for a Greater Jigawa.”

Governor Namadi said he intended to track the activities of the heads of the MDAs by defining specific milestones and performance indicators, emphasizing the importance of real-time performance assessment, with support from partners like PERL-ARC.

He underscored the retreat’s importance, extending a warm welcome to the participants. He emphasized the invaluable partnership with development organizations such as FCDO, UNICEF, and Save the Children, acknowledging their enduring contributions to Jigawa State’s governance environment and service delivery to its citizens.

Recognizing the retreat’s comprehensive agenda and its critical role in achieving the state’s development goals, Governor Namadi encouraged all participants to think creatively and innovatively to ensure the retreat’s objectives yield transformative outcomes.

Governor Namadi also addressed the ongoing challenges faced by the state despite several years of success stories across various sectors. He expressed his concerns about key human development indices that continue to depict a grim picture. Despite significant achievements, these challenges persist, as evident in the 2022 MICS Survey Report.

Highlighting the need for a revised approach to implementing initiatives and interventions, Governor Namadi stressed the importance of practical improvements in the socioeconomic well-being of Jigawa’s citizens with measurable impacts on national surveys.

Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of efficient resource utilization, effective public expenditure, and financial management systems. He proposed the establishment of a robust monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system to continually appraise performance across sectors and take remedial measures when necessary.

Governor Namadi therefore urged all participants to actively engage in the retreat proceedings, recognizing that the issues discussed are pivotal for sector-level success and overall government performance. He expressed optimism regarding the retreat’s fruitful outcomes and its contribution to making Jigawa a greater and better state.

Mallam Bala Ibrahim, the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, outlined the retreat’s objectives, which include familiarizing participants with the policy and governance environment and implementing the governor’s commitments made during his inaugural speech on May 29th.

Also, the representative of the FCDO, Abubakar Tijjani, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the state’s 12-point agenda and pledged continued partnership with the Jigawa State Government.