BRICS: Is Africa Rising Without Nigeria?

BRICS: Is Africa Rising Without Nigeria?

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 12:44 pm


BRICS leaders in South Africa

BRICS leaders in South Africa

By Emmanuel Alegba

South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa have been in the news for all the right reasons in the last couple of months. It was a significant showcase for Africa as South Africa hosted the recently concluded BRICS summit, which saw the invitation of six new members. Africa alone had two new members, Egypt and Ethiopia, on the list.

For the first time in world geopolitics, Africa will have the largest representation of any international economic organization, where they are considered equals to their counterparts. This achievement is worth celebrating because it demonstrates Africa’s recognition on the world stage and its rise as a place of power. The advent of BRICS has transformed what was once known as the “third world” into the globally recognized “Global South.”

In 2001, renowned British economist Jim O’Neill coined the acronym BRIC to symbolize the emerging economic powers of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. The BRIC countries at the time seized the opportunity to strengthen their relationships and bilateral trade. In 2009, they held their inaugural convention and invited South Africa to join in 2010.

Jim O'Neill

Jim O’Neill

In 1995, the G7 and BRICS countries accounted for 44.9% and 16.9% of global GDP, respectively. Now, in 2023, those figures stand at 29.9% and 32.1%, respectively. The BRICS countries represent more than 3 billion people in the world’s population. Additionally, these countries possess the technology, agricultural capacity, industrial strength, and commodities necessary to sustain meaningful trade among themselves.

Nigeria, the world’s most populous African nation, was not invited to join BRICS. With Nigeria’s absence on that list, South Africa may have displaced Nigeria as the most important African nation in 2023, giving it the power to shape global politics and decide who will be invited as new members of this international organization. Will Nigeria be invited in the next round of countries to be admitted? This question should concern Nigerian leadership. For Nigeria to maintain its status as one of the most important African nations, it needs to take action.

The President should prioritize tapping into our enormous diaspora and local network to engage with countries like China, Russia, South Africa, and others, ensuring Nigeria’s inclusion in the next list. We must build a respectable relationship with our neighbours, treating each other as equals.

Nigeria cannot afford to be on the sidelines as a new world order takes shape. Nigeria cannot, at this time, be late to the party once again and have a very limited say in how global politics are decided. We have the intellect, talent, and resources, especially human capital, to influence and protect our stake on the global chessboard.

Emmanuel Alegba works in the private sector and writes about geopolitics

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dantiye received members of the Committee for International Peace Day and launch of Peace Magazine headed by the Managing Director of Radio Kano, Comrade Hisham Habib 26 mins ago

    Kano plans big for international peace day
    Police officers paraded for extortion and other misconduct in Port Harcourt 2 hours ago

    Police gun down four Members Of ‘2Baba’ Gang
    The state commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Asiru Idris, receiving the award from Tijani Abdulkareem 2 hours ago

    Again, Kogi wins fiscal transparency, accountability award
    Gov Oyebanji and WEMABOD team 2 hours ago

    Ekiti seals deal with WEMABOD on Informal Sector, Real estate development
    Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel convoked a meeting of all security chiefs in the state Tuesday evening 4 hours ago

    Security beefed up in Kano ahead of Wednesday governorship Tribunal judgement
    4 hours ago

    Adebola Akin-Bright whose intestine got missing is dead
    President BolaTinubu addressed the 78th UN General Assembly  5 hours ago

    At UN, President Tinubu, advocates sanctions for companies, persons smuggling arms, minerals out of Africa
    15 hours ago

    Obasanjo, Obadide and Obajoko: A Tale of Tradition, Attrition and Perdition