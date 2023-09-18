Advancing urological care: UBTH hosts 1st advanced urology laparoscopy workshop in Nigeria 

By Jethro Ibileke

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has successfully hosted the 1st Advanced Urology Laparoscopy Workshop in Nigeria.

A statement by UBTH’s image maker, Joshua Uwaila Esq., noted that the workshop which held between 11 and 15 September, 2023, marked a historic milestone, being the first of its kind held in a public hospital in the country and a significant stride towards advancing healthcare services and enhancing medical knowledge.

He added that the workshop was made possible through the collaboration of two distinguished facilitators: Dr. Thwaini Ali, FRCS (Urol) FEBU, a Consultant Urologist from Mediclinic Hospital, UAE, and Dr. Zeeshan Aslam, FRCS (Urol) FEBU, a Consultant Urologist from Victoria Hospital NHS, Fife, UK and UBTH’s Urology Unit, led by Dr. Sam Osaghae, FMCS, FWACS, FEBU, FRCS (Urology).

It featured seven laparoscopic surgeries, including three laparoscopic nephrectomies, three laparoscopic pyeloplasties, and one laparoscopic de-roofing of renal cysts.

According to the statement, “The workshop was comprehensive, featuring seven laparoscopic surgeries, including three laparoscopic nephrectomies, three laparoscopic pyeloplasties, and one laparoscopic de-roofing of renal cysts.

“Remarkably, these surgeries were carried out by the local team, with valuable guidance from the visiting facilitators.