Advancing urological care: UBTH hosts 1st advanced urology laparoscopy workshop in Nigeria 

Monday, September 18, 2023 1:20 pm


Surgeries were carried out by the local UNBTH team, with valuable guidance from the visiting facilitators.

By Jethro Ibileke

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has successfully hosted the 1st Advanced Urology Laparoscopy Workshop in Nigeria.

A statement by UBTH’s image maker, Joshua Uwaila Esq., noted that the workshop which held between 11 and 15 September, 2023, marked a historic milestone, being the first of its kind held in a public hospital in the country and a significant stride towards advancing healthcare services and enhancing medical knowledge.

He added that the workshop was made possible through the collaboration of two distinguished facilitators: Dr. Thwaini Ali, FRCS (Urol) FEBU, a Consultant Urologist from Mediclinic Hospital, UAE, and Dr. Zeeshan Aslam, FRCS (Urol) FEBU, a Consultant Urologist from Victoria Hospital NHS, Fife, UK and UBTH’s Urology Unit, led by Dr. Sam Osaghae, FMCS, FWACS, FEBU, FRCS (Urology).

It featured seven laparoscopic surgeries, including three laparoscopic nephrectomies, three laparoscopic pyeloplasties, and one laparoscopic de-roofing of renal cysts.

“Remarkably, these surgeries were carried out by the local team, with valuable guidance from the visiting facilitators.

“Additionally, the workshop included seminars covering various aspects of laparoscopy, such as suturing, pyeloplasty, nephrectomy, hand-eye coordination, and ergonomics. Practical sessions on laparoscopy simulation were also part of the workshop.

“The impact of this workshop was profound. Participants gained proficiency in crucial areas, including proper port placements, fundamental dissection techniques, ergonomics, hand-eye coordination, renal hilum dissection, vascular ligation, and cosmetic wound closure.

“Equally significant was the excellent patient outcomes, with a 100% success and all laparoscopic procedure patients experiencing shorter hospital stays compared to traditional open surgery.”

Uwaila noted that the workshop aligns with UBTH’s commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care.

“It is in harmony with the hospital’s strategic plan, particularly the fourth priority area emphasizing the pursuit of advanced specialist services.

“UBTH’s Urology team is commended for their dedication to these initiatives, benefiting both patients and the nation,” he added.

 

