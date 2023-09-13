Police officially declare Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba wanted
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 3:35 pm
Most wanted Cult leader, Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers State Police Command today ,Wednesday, September 13, officially publishes the declaration of Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba, the notorious Iceland Cult leader wanted.
Citing the office of Inspector General of Police, the Force Directive Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, the Rivers State Police Command promises rewards for the arrest most wanted Cult gang leader.
Offences listed against him include: Conspiracy, Cultism and Murder of SP Bako Angbashim, Divisional Police OfficerDPO of Ahoada Division of Rivers State Police Command.
The Command advises members of the public to call 08098880134,08032003514,08098888801,08037921407 and 08161355218.
Recall could be made that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has placed One hundred million naira(N100,000,000.00) bounty to be rewarded to anyone who can provide credible information that would lead to his arrest.
