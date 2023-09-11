Akeredolu is a Signature of God – Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

Akeredolu is a Signature of God – Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

Monday, September 11, 2023


Rotimi Akeredolu , Senator Jimoh Ibrahim,

Rotimi Akeredolu , Senator Jimoh Ibrahim,

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has described the returning of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, the executive Governor of Ondo State in sound health of mind and body as an evidence that the Lord is afar from the wicked, but hears the prayer of the righteous.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim gave the remarks at his residence in Abuja, on Sunday, in his reaction to the return of Governor Akeredolu to the State last Thursday, after a successful medical trip to Germany, adding that Governor Akeredolu is a signature of God.

The billionaire businessman turned politician expressed the flowing of joy in his heart on the returning of his State Governor in sound heart saying; “This is the season that the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it because healing of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is from above, coming down from the father of the heavenly healer who does not change like some people who are shifting shadow.”

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for answering the prayers and supplications of the good people of Ondo State for the devine health and safe return of Governor Akeredolu back to his job to continue delivering more dividends of democracy across the eighteen local government areas of Ondo State.

Specifically, the Igbotako born Senator thanked God that his prayers over the restoration of the health of Governor Akeredolu were answered, as the Governor returned in sound health and not in body bag.

It could be recalled that Senator Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR was angered to the point of placing a curse on the wicked people who were busy spreading rumour of death of the Governor when he was in Germany for medical purposes, in the name of playing politics and undue advantages.

