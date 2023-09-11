3000 residents get free medical care from Kano Commissioner for Higher Education

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

No fewer than 3000 residents of Kofarmata community, within Kano metropolis, benefitted from free medical outreach sponsored by the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata.

The Chief Information Officer of the Ministry, Sunusi A Kofar Naisa, made this known in a Statement on Sunday.

He said the beneficiaries also included residents from neighboring communities.

The Commissioner who personally supervised the programme held on Saturday at Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani Mosque, said the gesture was part of activities to celebrate Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 100 days in office.

He added that the essence of the programme was to alleviate the current hardship faced by the people, especially in the healthcare sector.

The Commissioner called on the people to use the medications according to prescriptions.

Dr. Kofarmata, further disclosed that the programme was in line to celebrate the 100 days of Goveenor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and urged the people to offer prayers for Allah’s guidance and blessings for the progress and development of the state.

” I initiated the programme to celebrate His Excellency, Abba Kabir Yusuf for clocking a successful 100 days in office,” he added.

During the programme, the medical consultants offered various services to the beneficiaries which include medical check-up, diagnosis and free medication.