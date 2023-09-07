UNIPORT Trains Youths/Kids on Emerging Digital Technologies

UNIPORT, Rivers Youths/Kids, Emerging Digital Technologies,

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Vice chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari A. Georgewill has advocated the need for the African Child to be technological skilled in order to be relevant in the present dispensation.

Professor Owunari stated this at the Graduation and Awards ceremony of the “Catch Them Young” –Digital Boot Camp, organized by the Centre for Information and Telecommunication Engineering (CITE), in

collaboration with the National Information Technology Agency (NITDA) three days ago at the University of Port Harcourt.

He said, the catch them young programme would yield positive results, especially as the world was evolving and embracing digital innovations and technologies.

He commended the Federal government through the Director General of NITDA for collaborating with the University of Port Harcourt.

The Vice Chancellor also remarked that the training organized by the Centre was in tandem with his vision for a ‘Total Education’ for both adults, Youths and children; and commended respective parents for releasing their children for such intensive training.

Professor Owunari further encouraged the graduands to make judicious use of their newly acquired digital skills to create a better life for themselves and families.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of National Information Technology Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa, who was ably represented by the Zonal Coordinator, South-South, Dr Sam Gambo, said the Federal Government through the NITDA STEM Bootcamp for kids has trained commendable number of youths on emerging digital skills across the nation.

He added, “We commend the University of Port Harcourt for collaborating with us and making sure that the future of our children is safe”.

Speaking at the event , the Director of the Centre for Information and Telecommunications Engineering (CITE), Professor Bourdillon Odianonsen Omijeh, the iconic driver of the ‘Catch Them Young Digital Initiative’ , said the program was designed to address unemployment gap in the country; and to embraced the economic opportunities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution ( 4IR).

He said the children have been trained and equipped with the technological skills in AI, IoT, Data Science, Mobile App dev, Python Programming, 3D Printing, Drone Tech, Embedded Systems Design, Digital Communication, Coding and Robotics to make them digital Innovators, Profitable young entrepreneurs and industry-relevant. He further emphasized, “What we are advocating for is simply: Learn and Earn.

“We want our children, while undergoing tertiary education, to develop skills, so that at the point of their graduation from the university they will have both a good degree and professional certification,” he said.

The Digital Exhibition session at the event was mind-blowing as the children demonstrated some amazing projects, which were designed and developed within the boot camp. Projects like Self-driving obstacle avoidance Robot, Smoke Detection system, Intruder Detection Robot, Programming and Assembly of Drones,Bluetooth Controlled Robotic Car, GSM-based Home Automation, Voice Controlled IoT Lighting Systems, Spider Robots, SMS-Controlled DoT Matrix Display Board etc.

Certificates of Completion were given to all the graduands with special awards were given to winners at various categories.

This remarkable event was graced with esteemed guests of honour, such as DG-NITDA, Mr Inuwa Kashifu Abdulalhai represented by Dr. Sam Gambo who is the south-South zonal Coordinator; House of Representatives member, Blessing C. Amadi, represented by Dr. Mercy ( Associate Prof), UniPort; Honorable Commissioner for Youths Development , Rivers State, Dr. Kenneth Chison Gbali; Honourable Commissioner for Education, Prof Prince C. Mmom well represented; MTN South-South Regional Technical Manager, Dr. Theophilus; Director, RPS-NCDMB, Mr. Abdulmalik Halilu ably represented by Engr. Silas, GM, RPS-NCDMB etc , several erudite professors and lovely parents .

NITDA South South Zonal director, Dr. Sam Gambo, who represented the DG (2nd R), Rivers State Commissioner of Youth Development, Dr Kenneth Chisom Gbali, to his right, VC UNIPORT, Prof Owunari Georgewill (2nd L) and others.