No Campaign Venue for Atiku’s Campaigns, Uniport and Wike say

*We don’t have facility for Atiku Abubakar political campaign— UNIPORT

*Wike bombs Atiku, cancels use of stadium for Presidential February 11

* Accuses Presidential Campaign Organization of working in cohort with APC Governorship candidate, Tonye Cole

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The management of University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, has dismissed an online report on the social media that Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be having his campaign rally in the University of Port Harcourt. Also yesterday, Governor Nyesome Wike cancelled the approval given for Atiku to use of Adokye Amiesimaka Stadium by the for Campaign on February 11,2023.

The management of the UNIPORT in a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Sam Kpenu, dismissed a report allegedly credited to one Mr Humble lion with the telephone number +234 7031061646 making the rounds on the social media

However, the Management stated that it has not authorized any political campaign rally at the University and has no ground for political campaigns.

UNIPORT also said that it is not contemplating releasing its facility to the Atiku Campaign Council and therefore called the public to “discountenance this deliberate falsehood aimed at tarnishing the towering reputation of the University as it is simply a figment of the imagination of the author”.

The Institution warns the originator of this falsehood to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law as the issue has been reported to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

Also, in a letter with reference No. MOS/C/409/S.49/T/15 of 11 January, 2023 signed by Christopher Green, Rivers State Commissioner for Sports cited “credible intelligence” the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization in collaboration with a faction of All Progressives Congress, APC,led by Tonye Patrick Cole are working in collaboration and in-cohots to share the approved facility for your campaign with the said faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The letter further alleged that the “Government records show that the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have always been marred by violence due largely to irreconciliable internal conflicts within the party including, shootings and killings in the course of protests arising from the nomination process of delegates for primaries (Sahara Reporters, May 18, 2022) and detonation of explosives in the course of Campaigns (Explosion rocks APC Campaign in Rivers-Thisdaylive.com, 20 January, 2023), see also Punch Newspaper of 26″ May, 2022”.

The Rivers state Government said is unable to risk damage to or destruction of the very valuable and priced asset, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, which the use of the same in collaboration with Tonye Patrick Cole APC faction will definitely expose it to.

“In the circumstance, the Rivers State Government has come to the painful, but Inevitable decision to withdraw the approval earlier given to you for the use of the stadium and the said approval is hereby withdrawn.”

Recall that Wike had vowed that his government will pay back the with “remarkable scars” on the national leadership of the PDP led by Senator Iyorchia Ayu, which unilaterally ordered the lawyers hired by the state government to hands off the prosecution of opposition parties in Courts by substituting them hired by national executive. Ayu leadership accused State PDP of engaging in anti-party activities.

Observers strongly believe that cancelation of the use of the stadium is one of series of retaliatory measures to ensure the Atiku Abubakar loses Presidential elections including protest votes in Rivers State against him.