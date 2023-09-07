Missing FUOYE student found dead with eyes plucked out

By Nehru Odeh

Atanda Modupe Deborah, a 100 level student of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti, has been found dead two days after she went missing. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday 6 September, 2023 with eyes reportedly plucked out.

Recall that Deborah, a student of Nursing Department, stream A, Faculty of Basic Medical Science, went missing after she had gone to study in a class on Monday night, September 4, 2023.

Her roommates declared her missing when she did not return to her room. But her body was found buried in a shallow grave behind her faculty with her eyes plucked out.

Reacting to this incident in a statement on Wednesday evening, the Registrar of the University, Mufutau Ibrahim, ordered all students to vacate the campuses.

The university management stated further that the armed security personnel have been quickly deployed for patrol, surveillance and security purposes, and that several arrests have been made.

“The University Management has received a report on the case of Ms Modupe Deborah Atanda who was reported missing as at Wednesday, 6th September 2023; and Management is saddened at the current turn of events,” the statement read.

“It is pertinent to promptly inform the entire University community that immediate steps have been taken in this regard, as all National Security Personnel have been drafted to handle the situation. As a matter of fact, several arrests have been made of suspects

“To this end, all students (Stream A and any other full-time student still on any of the University’s campuses) are hereby directed to vacate the premises with immediate effect to ensure a proper, holistic and unimpeded thorough investigation, please

“It is worthy of note that armed security personnel have been quickly deployed for patrol, surveillance and security purposes.

“Rest assured that all steps would be taken by the University to fish out any and all culpable persons; and they shall face the full and unmitigated consequences of their action(s)

“A new resumption date for all students would be conveyed accordingly. We sincerely regret any inconveniences these may have.

The Registrar of the university also released another statement confirming Deborah’s death.

“It will be recalled that earlier today, the Management had made public the disturbing development of the missing of the deceased and assured that investigation was ongoing as to unravel the whereabouts of the poor students.

“But current information reaching the security outfit of the University has disclosed that the said student is dead.

“While the University Management condoles with the deceased family and the generality of the University community, particularly our dear students, the Management reiterated that investigation is still ongoing and this is being done in collaboration with national security agencies to get to the root of the sad development and bring to book the culprits.

“We, therefore, appeal to students and all other stakeholders to remain calm,“ the statement reads.