Mamora Congratulates President Tinubu, Shettima On Victory At Election Tribunal

Immediate past Minister of Science and Technology and former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora on Thursday congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Shettima on their victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal, saying it was a victory for democracy and rule of law.

Mamora added that the victory is also an attestation of the consistency and ruggedness of Asiwaju which he has demonstrated since 1999. He said the country is on the right course with Tinubu on the driver seat.

He further said in a statement he personally signed: ” I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shetima on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT. This is victory for democracy and the rule of law. For those of us who have been privileged to be close to him from his days as Governor of Lagos State, this recent victory is a further attestation of Asiwaju Tinubu’s ruggedness and ability to use the rule of law to fight a just cause.

“This victory is an encouragement for the duo to focus on the task of good governance for Nigerians as the tribunal distraction has been overcome. I wish President Tinubu and Vice President Shetima well in the onerous assignment ahead”.