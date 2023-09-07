Mamora Congratulates President Tinubu, Shettima On Victory At Election Tribunal

Mamora Congratulates President Tinubu, Shettima On Victory At Election Tribunal

Thursday, September 7, 2023 6:14 pm


President Tinubu, right, and VP Shettima

Immediate past Minister of Science and Technology and former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora on Thursday congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Shettima on their victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal, saying it was a victory for democracy and rule of law.

Mamora added that the victory is also an attestation of the consistency and ruggedness of Asiwaju which he has demonstrated since 1999. He said the country is on the right course with Tinubu on the driver seat.

He further said in a statement he personally signed: ” I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shetima on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT. This is victory for democracy and the rule of law. For those of us who have been privileged to be close to him from his days as Governor of Lagos State, this recent victory is a further attestation of Asiwaju Tinubu’s ruggedness and ability to use the rule of law to fight a just cause.

“This victory is an encouragement for the duo to focus on the task of good governance for Nigerians as the tribunal distraction has been overcome. I wish President Tinubu and Vice President Shetima well in the onerous assignment ahead”.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    NITDA South South Zonal director, Dr. Sam Gambo, who represented the DG (2nd R), Rivers State Commissioner of Youth Development, Dr Kenneth Chisom Gbali, to his right, VC UNIPORT, Prof Owunari Georgewill (2nd L) and others. 6 hours ago

    UNIPORT Trains Youths/Kids on Emerging Digital Technologies
    Hope Uzodimma 7 hours ago

    Pensioners pray for Uzodimma’s reelection as they collect palliatives
    8 hours ago

    Presidential election petition: Former Ministerial Aides Congratulate Tinubu, Shettima on victory
    The NTA South-South Zonal Director Mrs Evelyn Nwosu,Port Harcourt with Pius Ughakpoteni, Director Corporate Affairs,NDDC and officers of the Commission. 9 hours ago

    NDDC Seeks Support of Media Organisations
    Speaker Obasa 10 hours ago

    Commissioners: Omotoso, Abayomi, 13 others now confirmed by Lagos Assembly
    11 hours ago

    100 Days in Office: Eno reels off achievement, plans, says govt has hit the ground running
    Hope Uzodimma 12 hours ago

    Uzodimma bemoans passing of foremost APC chieftain, Onyebuchi
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State 15 hours ago

    100 Days in Office: Fubara Sets Aside N4b for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises