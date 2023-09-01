Governor Namadi donates 30 patrol motorcycles to NPF

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

*Says: “We will create 150 millionaires in four years

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi, has donated 30 patrol motorcycles to the Nigerian Police Force, Jigawa State Command.

Speaking while presenting the Motorcycle, Governor Namadi said the motorbikes would improve surveillance and responsive operations against criminals operating in the State.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim Mamser, the Governor said the donation is the first phase of the distribution of motorcycles/vehicles to security Agencies by the present administration.

“This is the first phase of the distribution of vehicles to security agencies by the present administration’. While the Nigerian Police, will benefit from today’s donation, other security outfits will receive the same in our subsequent batches,” he said.

While presenting Keys of the Motorcycles to the DC OPS Tijjani Murtala in his office, the SSG described Jigawa State as the most peaceful State in the Country and assured all the necessary support and cooperation to the security outfits operating in the State to sustain the tempo.

Commenting on the donation, DC Tijjani Murtala assured the Governor that the Motorcycles would be used to enhance the security situation in the State.

“We will ensure it counts in the activities we are carrying out in our areas of responsibilities,” he said

Also, Namadi, has promised to create 150 millionaires in four years through his various economic empowerment programmes.

He said one of the cardinal policies of his administration is human development, adding that the groundbreaking initiative was aimed at uplifting the lives of the people of the state.

According to him, “Wiith a resolute commitment to fostering economic prosperity and empowerment, I have unveiled a visionary plan to create 150 millionaires within the span of my first tenure in office.”

He spoke at the event to flag off the disbursement of grants to 1000 women for self-reliance, organized by the Jigawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the Jigawa State Youth Empowerment and Employment Agency, Governor Namadi stated that.

He stated that, “this is an important day for us in Jigawa State, as we embark on a journey of transformation and progress. Our administration recognizes the incredible potential of our people, and we are steadfast in our determination to unlock avenues of prosperity for them.

Governor Namadi emphasized the crucial role that women play in the socioeconomic fabric of the state.

“It is a known fact that women always excel in the areas of prudence and judicious use of resources in the homefront,” he noted. “We will continue to support women – we are quite aware of the enormous contributions they gave us during the campaign period and even beyond that, ‘ he said.

He said to lay the foundation for this ambitious initiative, the Jigawa State Youth Empowerment and Employment Agency will conduct a comprehensive survey.

According to him, “the insights gained from this survey will serve as a blueprint for the ongoing empowerment efforts that the government is committed to advancing.

“This is just the beginning. We will not stop until we take this state to greater heights in terms of employment and economic development. Empowering women is akin to attaining peace and prosperity within their homes and society in general.

“There is yet a bigger one that would come, and by the grace of God, from now to the next four years, we will ensure the creation of 150 empowered individuals that would be called millionaires in this state.

Governor Namadi concluded with a call to action, urging beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously and envisioning an even brighter future.

In her speech, the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hadiza Abdulwahab, said the programme is part of Governor Namadi’s 12-point agenda aimed at improving the lives of Jigawa state citizens.

The one thousand women, who were drawn from across the 27 local government areas in the state, received fifty thousand naira each.