President Tinubu appoints new board and management of NDDC

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 8:27 pm


New NDDC Headquarters, Port Harcourt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members:

Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa

Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers

Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom

Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo

Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa

Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom

Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta

Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers

Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo

Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo

Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo

Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia

Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River

Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East

Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West

The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

All of the above listed appointments take immediate effect.

 

