President Tinubu appoints new board and management of NDDC

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 8:27 pm
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members:
Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta
Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa
Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa
Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom
Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta
Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers
Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo
Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo
Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo
Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia
Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River
Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central
Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East
Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West
The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.
All of the above listed appointments take immediate effect.
