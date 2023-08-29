Petroleum subsidy: Kano govt reduces tuition fees by 50 per cent

*This is for indigenous students in state-owned tertiary institutions

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

As part of measures to cushion the effects of petroleum subsidy, the Kano state government has reduced tuition fees for indigenous students in state-owned tertiary institutions by 50 per cent.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Hon. Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata said: “The Kano State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Alh, Abba Kabir Yusuf in its laudable resolve to alleviate the compounding financial hardships for the good people of the state, slashes the registration fees for the Indigene students across the state-owned tertiary institutions. The decision was made during the meeting with the heads of tertiary institutions, the Visitor and the Governor of the state this afternoon in the State Capital.

“His Excellency, the executive of Kano State Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued this heroic approval for the slash of 50% of the registration fees for all Kano state indigenes studying at state institutions to cushion the worsening economic condition the people have been going to through in recent days all over the nation.”

According to him, “The decision will further reduce the effect of this current economic adversity on passionate students and their ardent parents who might be suffering from the consequences of fuel subsidy removal and economic hardship which is making life very difficult for the masses as a result of unimaginable inflation of essential commodities.

“Therefore, with this notice, all indigenes of Kano State studying regular courses at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Kano State Polytechnic, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Tudun Wada, Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies are to enjoy the total relief of 50% reduction in the registration fee in the 2023/2024 academic session.”

Kofar Mata further stated, “Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that this decision is in line with the core objective and overarching government focus on education, not only education but quality education and sustainable educational development in the state. On this note, His Excellence Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf is primed to hit the ground running with laudable pro-poor educational policies, such as the restoration of the foreign scholarship programme committed to sponsor 1001 best graduates this year, unconditional payment of the registration fees of Kano Indigene studying in Bayero University, Kano, and reopening of various institutes of entrepreneurship and vocational studies.

“The government is vivid in its resolve to redeem the glory of the state with these laudable programmes, which would surely enhance the survival chances of well-meaning individuals with the required skills and training, thereby making education accessible to everyone in the state.

While congratulating our students, parents, and the people of Kano on this cherished development, it is hoped that the beneficiaries and entire people of the state will lend their unflinching support and cooperation to the present administration in its frantic determination to bring overall progress and development of our dear state.

Finally, the governor implored the beneficiaries of the government’s kind gesture to reciprocate by being more dedicated and committed to their studies for the development of state and humanity.”