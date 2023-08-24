About 12 Yahoo Boys arrested for burying newborn baby in shallow grave in Port Harcourt

About 12 Yahoo Boys arrested for burying newborn baby in shallow grave in Port Harcourt

Thursday, August 24, 2023 8:25 am


File: A suspect under arrest

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

About 12 internet fraudsters otherwise known as Yahoo Boy have been arrested for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive in in a shallow grave after conducting money making ritual with it the Andoni waterfront in Eagle Island, Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt Local Government Security Watch saw some young men loitering on the water front and suspected a foul play. They called the Police. The two groups discovered that the guys had buried a baby for ritual.

Confirming the gory incident the Chairman of Port Harcourt Security outfit, Victor Ohaji, said members of his group got a tip that some internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ were carrying out fetish activities at the waterfront this morning August 23.

They trailed the suspects numbering about 12 to a particular hotel and arrested them.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    54 mins ago

    Palliatives: Give Us More Allocation, Kano Govt Urges FG
    57 mins ago

    Kano Peace Football Match:How CP Boys fc Trash NUJ fc 2-0
    1 hour ago

    Four in Police Net For Stealing Seven Cows In Kano
    2 hours ago

    Kogi APC rejects replacement for NWC members
    3 hours ago

    We will fight illegal oil thieves to standstill— Gov Fubara
    15 hours ago

    Good Signals from Akwa Ibom
    Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner boss, killed in plane crash 15 hours ago

    How Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed
    17 hours ago

    Kano Govt. Partners With Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation To Enhance Health Sector