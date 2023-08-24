About 12 Yahoo Boys arrested for burying newborn baby in shallow grave in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

About 12 internet fraudsters otherwise known as Yahoo Boy have been arrested for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive in in a shallow grave after conducting money making ritual with it the Andoni waterfront in Eagle Island, Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt Local Government Security Watch saw some young men loitering on the water front and suspected a foul play. They called the Police. The two groups discovered that the guys had buried a baby for ritual.

Confirming the gory incident the Chairman of Port Harcourt Security outfit, Victor Ohaji, said members of his group got a tip that some internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ were carrying out fetish activities at the waterfront this morning August 23.

They trailed the suspects numbering about 12 to a particular hotel and arrested them.