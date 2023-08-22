Kogi 2023: Gov Bello’s Special Adviser quits

Kogi 2023: Gov Bello’s Special Adviser quits

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 7:46 am


Abdulkarim Isah

Richard Elesho

The build-up to the November 11 Kogi governorship election has made unpleasant inroad into the cabinet of Governor Yahaya Bello. A Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal and Corporate Affairs, Hon. Abdulkarim Isah, popularly known as ECOMOG, has renounced the All Progressives Congress, APC and the policies in the State as he resigned from his appointment and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

ECOMOG, who was an elected local government chairman, was removed and later appointed as a special adviser to the governor.

In his letter of resignation dated August 16, 2023, ECOMOG indicated that his interest and participation in politics was for the sole aim of serving his people.

“So, the question is whether I have been able to fulfil this right of my people over me. I do not need to think twice before answering, hence the decision to move on to explore other avenues in the service and interest of those same people,” he said.

In a statement made available to newsmen, ECOMOG said it would be counter-productive for Kogi, which had always been in the limelight, to remain in “doom” as it is under Alh. Yahaya Bello.

“It is sad that the APC is dead in the state due to Alh. Yahaya Bello’s decision to impose Ododo as the APC candidate. Therefore, we need to align ourselves to a political party that will bring visible development to our people.

“We are going to a political party that will receive and help us to realise our dreams,” the statement quoted him as saying.

