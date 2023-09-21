Kogi 2023: Kogi East PDP Leaders rally round Dino Melaiye

Richard Elesho

Former Minister of Police Affairs, Barrister Humphrey Abba, erstwhile Chairman of Kogi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief John Odawn and former State commissioner, Mrs Ruth Eke Iyaji led other prominent leaders of Kogi East extraction to receive the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, in Egume, Dekina local government, Wednesday.

The event, according to the Kogi PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation held at the Egume residence of Chief Odawn and was witnessed by the party’s National Campaign Council’s committee chairman on contact and mobilization, Professor Jerry Gana; North Central Zonal chairman, Dakas Shawn among others.

Addressing the Party faithful, Senator Melaye commended Chief Odawn for his long years of service as Chairman of Kogi PDP and for keeping the Party together despite the challenges it has experienced over time.

The PDP Flag-bearer, who described the meeting as a “home-coming” assured the leaders and stakeholders who thronged the venue of inclusion and consensus building under his watch, saying it is his desire to ensure that the Party lives up to its name as a promoter of People’s democracy.

Melaye cited his records of advocacy for the rights of workers and the people of Kogi State as the undeniable credential that he brings into the November 11 election.

He noted that his campaign is weaved around partnering with Kogites to rescue the state from the yoke of underdevelopment.

Senator Dino pledged to be a servant leader and promoter of good governance, urging Kogites to bring about the desired change by voting for the PDP without fear at the November 11, 2023 Gubernatorial election

“We will win this election by conquering the fears and intimidation of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.

Professor Jerry Gana, who led members of the National Contact and Mobilisation Committee on the visit, commended Chief Odawn and many founding members for their steadfast support for the Party. He urged the people to put the shortcomings of the past aside and work for a new paradigm that the emergence of Senator Dino Melaye and his running mate, Hon Habibat Mohammed Deen represent.

Representatives of the three. Federal Constituencies in Kogi East, who spoke at the meeting, assured of their total commitment to the election of Senator Dino Melaye and Hon Habibat Mohammed Deen.

They called for vigilance during the election to avoid the manipulations of election processes and results as witnessed in the elections of the recent past.