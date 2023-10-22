How Gov Bello survived 3 assassination attempts in one dat- KGSG

File: GunmenRichard Elesho

The Kogi State Government has confirmed a serial assassination attempt on its head, Governor Yahaya Bello. He survived all the attempts like the proverbial cat with nine lives.

Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, in a statement today, said Bello’s convoy was attacked three times this Sunday afternoon, while he was on his way to Abuja from Lokoja.

His statement reads in part

“The Kogi State Government wishes to inform the general public that there was an assassination attempt on the Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, a few kilometres away from Abuja, on his way to an official engagement from Lokoka.

“The attack occurred at about 4pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

“The attackers who were dressed in military uniforms waylaid the Governor’s convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy. It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the Governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers.

“The attacks were at three different points, the last barricade being around Kwali Federal Capital Territory at about 4.20pm.

“The report of these strange attacks has been properly documented at security offices in the state and at the national level for prompt and thorough investigations to avert future occurrences.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that certain elements are bent on painting Kogi unsafe ahead of the Governorship Poll slated for November 11, 2023. As an administration, we will spare nothing to ensure our citizens are not subjected to security threats by desperate politicians sponsoring violence and terrorism.

“We call on the citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements in the domain to relevant security agencies. It is the responsibility of the Government to ensure security and we want to assure you that the peace we have enjoyed as a state in the last eight years won’t be lost on the altar of violent politics.

The Kogi State Police Command in a reaction, clarified that Kwali, where the attack took place, does not fall within its jurisdiction.