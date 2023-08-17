Bishop in police net: Female evangelist he takes to hotel for sex dies

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministries (City of Miracles) located in Obikabia Junction Aba , Abia State, has been arrested by the Police over the death of a married female member of his Church mother of five in the hotel they lodged.

The deceased identified as “Evangelist Happiness” who had lodged in with the Bishop at Jubilee Guest House Ovom, Ogborhill was found dead in the hotel room.

According to PUO Reports,an online news platform based in Abia State,the incident happened around 11pm on Saturday 12th August 2023 after the Bishop who booked the room with her absconded after deceiving the receptionist that he was going to buy food at that time of the night.

The Manager of the Hotel who suspected foul play, immediately reported to the Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa Local Government Area around around 1am on Sunday morning.

When Officers of the Nigeria Police went to the hotel, the woman was lying naked with foam coming out of her mouth and nose.

According to the report, when her Phone was opened , it was discovered that the woman and mother of Five Children is a member of the Agape Evangelical Ministries Incorporated founded by the suspect Bishop Timothy Otu and they have been having romantic relationship and discussion via text messages,s which were seen by the Police.

Investigations revealed that the woman died during the marathon sex with the Bishop.

The Police Officers traced the Bishop to his Church at Obikabia Junction, attended his Sunday Service with mofty Bishop Timothy Otu who was heavily preaching about repentance was arrested immediately after his sermon and currently being detained at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station Obingwa.

The late Evangelist Happiness hails from Umuatakawom in Obingwa, in Abia State ,while her husband was at work in Bayelsa State when the ugly incident happened.