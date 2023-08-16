Why I’m in love with Alaafin’s wife – Portable

By Nehru Odeh

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, is as brash as his sharp tongue is blunt. Little wonder he easily gets into street fights.

Still, his fixed demeanour erroneously gives him away as someone suffering from blunted affect. Yet his words and actions always have domino effects.

And in sync with his characteristic bluntness, Portable has opened up on why he is having an affair with Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, who had been banned from entering the Alaafin’s palace.

News that the Zaazu crooner is not only only having an affair with Dami but had slept with her had earlier made the rounds.

Though the duo had been silent about the speculations, a check on their Instagram pages showed they had both expressed love for each other at different times. They had referred to each other as king and queen, alongside a series of love emojis

Dami came under heavy attack for being In a relationship with the street pop artiste in spite of her status.

However, Portable has not just opened up on his romantic affair with Dani, he has also given reasons he is having her affair with her.

In an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast with On Air Personality, Nedu Wazobia, the self-acclaimed Ika of Africa debunked the reports that he fathered the child Dami had for the late Alaafin, stating that it belongs to the late traditional ruler.

Still, Portable maintained Dami had always been his fan, even before the Alaafin’s demise, adding that he went into the relationship after Alaafin’s death. “After king na king, he said humorously while still maintaining his characteristic straight face.

Portable also said if the king was alive, he would not have gone close to Dami because he doesn’t run after other people’s wives.

“When I now heard of the king’s death, after king na king. You wouldn’t have seen me with her if the king was still alive. I no dey follow person wife,” Portable maintained.