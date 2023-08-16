Governor Yusuf admonishes law enforcement agents on criminal justice law

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh /Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Tuesday, tasked prosecutors and investigators of criminal cases in the state to keep abreast with the state Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2019, to enable them carry out their duties within the ambits of the Rule of Law.

According to him, the Law which has about 471 sections with Appendixes and Forms, is enriched with innovative sections that can enable investigators and prosecutors carry out their duties, without trampling on the fundamental human rights of Suspects.

Governor Yusuf spoke through the Director-General, Special Duties, Kano Government House, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Umar (rtd), while declaring open a one-day workshop for 100 Police Prosecutors and Investigators, organized by Kano state Police Command, in collaboration with the state chapter of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN), held at Police Officers’ Mess, Bompai.

He said good knowledge of the ACJ (2019) Law by prosecutors and investigators will go a long way towards aiding easy and quick administration of justice within the judiciary.

Governor Yusuf commended the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, for initiating the workshop, promising that the state government will continue to support the police command in carrying out projects and programmes that build the capacity of officers and men, for adequate maintenence of peace and order in the state.

He urged the participants to utilize the knowledge and experience garnered from the workshop, pointing out that the event will further build synergy between investigators and prosecutors.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of MAN, Chief Magistrate Aminu US man Fagge, hailed the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gumel, for initiating innovations that not only cement the relationship between the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, but also improve the ability and capacities officers and men of the Command.

“I must congratulate the state Police Command. I must congratulate the Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammed Usaini Gumel, for the good initiative, and for taking the bold decision to make a difference and set machinery for change.

” I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel for his dogged determination and exceptional capability in handling the process of organizing this programme.

” He has proven to the world that he has all it takes to be an agent of change and icon of hope for the Nigerian Police Force and criminal justice sector. What we are witnessing today is the brainchild of his own initiative, which in our little knowledge is the first to be conducted by a (Police) Command in the whole of the country.”

He said the idea behind the workshop was to provide technical assistance and capacity-building for police officers, and ensure compliance with relevant provisions of the law.

He further stated that: “The essence of the capacity-building programme is to bridge the widening gap between the law enforcement agencies and other criminal justice institutions in relation to this law, as it has been observed that the law enforcement agencies have not been given adequate attention and technical support in the process of actualizing and implementing this law. ”

He emphasized that the police and other law enforcement agencies need adequate and regular sensitization on the ACJ Law 2019.

CP Gumel in his address, described the workshop as historic for the Kano state Police Command,”this is because, it marks the beginning of a new dawn that lays a foundation for rejuvenating the overwhelming capacity of the entryway component (Police and other LEA’s) of the criminal justice system.

“This kind of capacity strengthening programme is in line with the specific objectives of the Police Act, 2020 to the effect that one of the objective of the Act is to provide for a Police Force that is more responsive to the needs of the general public and bring about a positive change in the public perception of the Police Force, by ensuring that its functions are performed in a manner sensitive to the needs and well-being of the general public.

“It is also aimed at strengthening the Police Force in the performance of its functions, including safety and security of all persons, communities and property in Nigeria (See generally section 1 of the Police Act, 2020).

‘When we realized that there are new developments within the criminal justice system and that general reforms and amendments are being carried out and updated to popularize the newly introduced Administration of Criminal Justice Laws throughout the country, we thought it very fundamental to reconsider and reorganize the working capacity of our investigative and court officers i. e. police prosecutors and IPO’s so as to bring them in tandem with the current realities in justice administration.

‘Already, we have found that the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), 2019 brought about new innovations and reforms that relate to the prosecutorial and investigative functions of the police, which necessarily require adequate sensitization for compliance and implementation.”