Gov. Sule Debunks Working Towards Predecessors’ Political Misfortune

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has denied a newspaper report linking him to perceived political travails of his predecessors, Abdullahi Adamu and Umar TankoAl-Makura. Governor Sules poke at a press briefing on Tuesday, through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Peter Ahember in Lafia. The rejoinder, he said became necessary to avoid misrepresentations in the media space, as to the governor’s relationship to his predecessors in office.

To drive home the point, Ahember noted that Governor Sule had consistently supported the aspirations of his immediate predecessor, Al-Makura. These include supporting his ambition to the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress upto the former governor’s failed senatorial bid in the last general elections”. Recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requested governors in APC controlled States to submit three names for nomination as Ministers and Senator Al-Makura’s name featured prominently on the list submitted by His Excellency, Governor Sule to be appointed as Minister from Nasarawa state. It is a known fact, that the appointment of Ministers is the sole prerogative of Mr. President to consider and appoint whoever he wants as Minister from each state as a member f the Federal Executive Council. And Governor Sule’s part in determining who becomes a Minister is limited,” he said, against the backdrop of the non-nomination of Senator Al Makura as the Ministerial nominee from the State.

On the former governor Abdullahi Adamu, Ahember noted that Governor Sule has “no hands in the political squabbles that led to his resignation as the National Chairman. It is rather mischievous for anyone to insinuate or accuse the governor of being responsible for the misunderstanding in the National Working Committee of the ruling Party that led to the voluntary resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. The unfortunate development has absolutely nothing to do the with the governor.

He recalled that governor was the first to openly request that the National Chairman of the APC comes from Nasarawa Stateand worked assiduously towards its realization.

The Senior Special Assiatnt pointed out that the governor has continued to accord premium respect to the founding fathers of the State, Adamu and Al-Makura inclusive, for their unequivocal contributions to the progress of Nasarawa State

He admonished the former governors to beware of mischief makers who who try to sow seeds of discord between the three of them. He implored them to disregard the said publication as there is no iota of truth in the allegations leveled against the incumbent helmsman.