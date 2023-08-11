Limit sanctions to military junta in Niger

By Femi Falana

Upon the removal of democratic governments in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali, the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions that were specifically targeted against members of the military junta. The three countries were also suspended from the ECOWAS pending the restoration democratic government. It is pertinent to note that some of the sanctions have since been lifted in order to encourage speedy return to constitutional order in the three countries.

However, in reacting to the recent overthrow of President Bazoum by a group of military officers, the Authority of Heads of State and Government suspended Niger Republic. In addition, economic sanctions were imposed on Niger Republic. In implementing the economic sanctions, the Bola Tinubu administration has cut electricity supply to Niger Republic with dire consequences for the civilian population. In other words, the masses have been thrown into darkness even though they were not involved in the planning and execution of the coup d’etat which sacked the democratically elected government.

In justifying the disruption of electricity supply by the Federal Government, the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission said that Niger Republic currently owes Nigeria N4.22bn ($5.48m: $/N769.27 exchange rate) for power supply. Since Nigeria supplies about 70 percent of the electricity of Niger Republic on the basis of a valid Agreement, the masses of that country are bearing the brunt of the policy while the members of the military junta and the political class have since switched to generators.

In view of the fact that the disconnection of electricity has no negative effect on the members of the military regime, President Tinubu should direct the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission to restore light to Niger Republic forthwith. All sanctions should be limited to the members of the Nigerien military junta with a view to fast tracking the restoration of democratic rule. The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Niger should be treated equally by the Ecowas and the African Union since they have been involved in unconstitutional changes of governments.

Having decided to step back from immediate military action against Niger Republic due to popular opposition in all the member states of the Ecowas, the leaders should promote dialogue with the military junta. This is in consonance with the resolution of the members of the Ecowas Security Committee constituted by the Defence Chiefs of the member states. Therefore, the Ecowas leaders should reject the dangerous invitation of France and her allies to fight a proxy war in Niger Republic.

Femi Falana SAN.