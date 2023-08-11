Davido shocks a fan bent on meeting him, requests his account details

By Nehru Odeh

Popular musician Davido has requested the account details of a fanatical fan. The fan, whose Twitter handle is

@emmiwuks, is riding a buycicle from Benue to Lagos to meet Davido in order to congratulate and present a gift to him.

Davido had earlier asked the fan to shelve his plan since he wasn’t in the country but that fell on deaf ears.

“U no wan hear …. Oya send account … then u can do ur great journey when I’m back ❤️” Davido tweeted on Friday 11 August 2023.

@emmiwuks a young fanatical fan of Davido, has been riding a bicycle from Benue State to Lagos since August 3 in order to congratulate Davido whom he regard as a legend and present a gift to him.

The young man said he wanted to congratulate Davido and present a gift to him for releasing his latest offering, Timeless.

emmiwuks tweeted:

“Am just that small BENUEBOY trying to let the world know of what I can do perfectly…..

Doing unbelievable things in a positive way with my bicycle🚲🚲

Is all I want to start doing benue to Lagos on bicycle for @davido

03-08-2023 Is the starting date

@B_RedHKN @davido @davido https://t.co/mEEtgkyvby

Since he started his journey on 3 August, he has been updating fans on his trajectory as he stops in one city or the other trying to make it to Lagos, in spite of discouragements from fans.

Davido, who is not the country at the moment, had asked him to stop the journey since he is not around.

“Turn around I’m not home,” Davido once tweeted. But the fans said there was no going back.

@emmiwuks who is palpably enjoying his bycicle ride from Benue to Lagos is currently in Benin and heading to Ogun State. He tweeted again:

“Am not going back

Boss I most present my gift 🎁🎁 to you @davido

Benin state heading to Ogun any moment from now.

