How Kamsiyochukwu cleared UTME, WASSCE

By Nehru Odeh

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the16-year-old student who scored the highest result in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, has confirmed that her performance wasn’t a fluke.

She has proved her intellectual capacity by clearing all her papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination with 8 A1 and a B2.

Umeh, who finished from Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, scored A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

Prior to her superlative performance, she had been celebrated for being the top scorer in the just 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360.

She scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.

Umeh also received a cash prize of N2.5m from the Chief Executive Officer of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, among others.

She was presented with a cheque on the company’s premises at Ikeja, Lagos, on July 28, 2023.