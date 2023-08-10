How Kamsiyochukwu cleared UTME, WASSCE

By Nehru Odeh
Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the16-year-old student who scored the highest result in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, has confirmed that her performance wasn’t a fluke.
She has proved her intellectual capacity by clearing all her papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination with 8 A1 and a B2.
Umeh, who finished from Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, scored A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.
Prior to her superlative performance, she had been celebrated for being the top scorer in the just 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360.
She scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.
Umeh also received a cash prize of N2.5m from the Chief Executive Officer of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, among others.
She was presented with a cheque on the company’s premises at Ikeja, Lagos, on July 28, 2023.
Umeh had earlier credited the success of her first UTME attempt to her early preparation.
“Immediately I entered SS3. I started reviewing past questions. And I prayed,” she stated.
She also acknowledged the role her parents and school played: “We have excellent teachers in my school. They want us to succeed and they’re willing to make any sacrifice. In the school environment, we are very involved in spiritual activities. The environment is conductive for learning.
“My parents were encouragers as well as my school. I’m a boarder. My parents call to always find out how I’m doing and encourage me. I love my mum and dad.
“If someone wants to succeed, it’s a matter of determination and choice. Schools can improve reading culture by setting time for students to read and also encourage students to be determined to succeed. No matter how encouraging parents or the environment are, it’s still the student’s determination that’ll make them succeed. The student has to choose to succeed, then put in effort.”
The outstanding student revealed her future plans: “UNILAG is my first choice of university but I’m considering other options. I want to study Chemical Engineering. After that, I’m looking forward to a Master’s outside the country and then my PhD outside the country.
She named Pastor WF Kumuyi and Dr Ben Carson as her greatest role models.
“Pastor Dr WF Kumuyi is the proprietor of my school. We have services, every time he comes on stage to preach. I am awed by how he carries himself, how he talks, how he’s not afraid to say what needs to be said and how great he is. I’ve not met him personally, but I’ll really love to.”
